Dec. 26, 2022 – Jan. 1, 2023
Monday, Dec. 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary Industrial Park Ln/Report Taken; Medical Slate Creek Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to Road Dept; 911 disconnected call Grangeville area/No Report; Medical Country Court Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical American River Rd; Medical Fort Misery Rd; Death Wild Plum Ln/Report Taken;
GPD
Broken water line W North 2nd St; Medical N Myrtle St; Loitering W South 1st St; Found drugs W Main St; Juvenile problem N State St;
CPD
Medical Foster Ave;
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 193/Transferred to ITD; Parking problem Lodge St Riggins; Reported assault, mental problems N Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Fraud Stubbers Rd/No Report; Fraud Tarbit Rd/No Report; Vicious dog Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Rock in the road Hwy 95 MP 199/Transferred to ITD; Large rock Mt Idaho Grade Rd MP 7.5/Transferred to Road Dept; Large rock in roadway Hwy 14 MP 1.25/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Boulder in roadway Tom Taha Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rocks in roadway Toll Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; One vehicle non-injury accident w/ property damage Esther St/No Report; Fraud McLamb Acres Ln/No Report; Rockslide Toll Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rocks and trees in roadway Hwy 13 MP 10-13/Transferred to ITD; Tree limbs in roadway Hwy 13 MP 15; Tree limb in roadway Hwy 13 MP 15.5; Boulder in roadway Hwy 13 MP 13.5-14.5/Transferred to ITD; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 12/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Commercial business alarm E Main St; Flooding Grangeville City; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical N Myrtle; Sewer plugged Scott St; Lost property W Main St; Sewer plugged N State St; Found property N Idaho Ave; Abandoned vehicle N Hall St; Plugged storm drain South E & W South 1st St; Unsecure premises Washington Ave; Tree down in roadway North C & North St; Suspicious activity South B St;
CPD
Transfer St Joes;
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Waterfront Dr White Bird/Unfounded; Medical Mt Idaho Cemetery Rd; Slide off Radar Rd; Trespassing Whitewater Wilderness/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 251/Unable to Locate; Loose horses Mt Idaho Grade Rd; One vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 247/No Report; Black ice on the roadway Hwy 13 MP 8-10/Transferred to ITD; Black ice on the roadway Hwy 95 MP 186/Transferred to ITD: Parking Problem Elk St/Resulted in citation issues to a 55yo Harpster woman for Parking in the Roadway; Arrest Hwy 13 & Hwy 14 Intersection/Resulted in the arrest of a 44yo Grangeville man for Driving without Privileges, Resisting and Obstructing, and Citation issued for Defective Tail Lights;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 42 yoa Orofino male for Possession of Methamphetamines Main & 1st Ave; Tobacco problem Hwy 162 MP 20/Report Taken; Report of subjects shooting across the river Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Boulder in roadway Hwy 14 MP 9-10/Transferred to ITD; Chicken problems Woodland Rd/No Report; Threatening Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Report of elk stuck in river Hwy 12 MP 131/Transferred to Fish & Game; Small rock slide in the roadway Hwy 14 MP 15/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Chimney Fire Boradway Ave; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 75/Resulted in the arrest of 41yo Stites man for DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Agency Assist Skyline Drive/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police;
GPD
Domestic dispute S Idaho St; CPOR service S Idaho St; CPOR service South 1st St; Intoxication North D St/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Grangeville man for an Agents Warrant;
CPD
Suicide Threat 1st South St; Contempt of Court 1st South St;
Thursday, Dec. 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Domestic Dispute Hwy 14 MP 4/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 193.5; Loose dogs Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unfounded; Citizen Assist Old Pollock Rd/Unfounded; Mental Problems Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Citation issued for Reckless Driving; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 13 & Hwy 14/No Report; Assault Doumecq Rd/Resulted in the arrest of 43yo Oregon woman for Battery and Citation issued for Disturbing the Peace;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned Vehicle Main & Broadway/Pending; Contempt of Court Pleasant Valley Rd/Report Taken; Welfare Check Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Shannons Ln; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Medical Pine Ave;
GPD
Custodial Interference East North 2nd St; Theft Scott St; Threatening South E St;
CPD
Suicide Threat 1st South St; Medical Lift Assist Cedar St in Nezperce;
Friday, Dec. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Alarm Big Salmon Rd/Owner called advising it was a Fire Alarm Test; Theft Red Rock Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 23yo Meridian woman for Possession of Paraphernalia; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 196.5/Pending; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Twin House Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 33yo Grangeville man for False Information and a Kootenai County Warrant, also resulted in the arrest of a 61yo Grangeville man for Felony Possession of Marijuana; Agency Assist Diamond Springs Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 35yo Pollock man for an Agents Warrant and Felony Possession of a Firearm;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Hwy 13 MP 19/No Report; Welfare Check Harpster Dr/No Report; Chimney fire Celestial Way; Private Property crash Tweedy Lane/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report;
GPD
911 Hangup call Grangeville Truck Route; Loose Dog Truck Route & Hwy 13; Two vehicle accident State St & West North 7th St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Tri-State;
Saturday, Dec. 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 198/Transferred to ITD; Rock slide blocking one lane Hwy 14 MP 6/Transferred to ITD; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 260/Handled by owner; Suspicious male Fuzi Rd/No Report; Loose dogs Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Boating Problem Big Salmon Rd/No Report; DUI Big Salmon Rd & Hwy 95/Resulted in the arrest of a 22yo Lucile woman for DUI; Barking dog Ironwood Dr/No Report; DUI Fenn Rd & Hwy 95/Resulted in the arrest of a 38yo Grangeville man for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Larradon Drive/Report Taken; Drugs Broadway Ave/Resulted in citation issued to a 56yo Grangeville man for Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Transport Open Container; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 126/Report Taken; Weapons Offense Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 142/Report Taken; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 109/Resulted in citation issued to a 57yo Wyoming man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Rocks in the roadway Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 12 MP 70.5/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 13/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Medical South D St; Trespassing W Main St; Welfare Check E Main St; Trespassing E Main St; Controlled burn E Main St; Disorderly North D St; Medical Lincoln Ave;
Sunday, Jan. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Cash Ln/No Report; Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Property damage crash Pollock Rd/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Stites Rd/Located & Ok; Domestic Dispute Hwy 95 MP 236/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Camas Vista/Hospice death, No Report; Vehicle Theft Kamiah Area/Transferred to Lewis County; Dog bite Carrot Ridge Rd/No Report; Disorderly Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr;
GPD
Medical S College St; Barking dog East North 3rd St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.