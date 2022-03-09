Feb. 28 – March 6, 2022
Monday, February 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 201/Transferred to ITD; Medical Hwy 13 MP 2; Disabled Vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 13 MP 2; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 194/Transferred to ITD; Suspicious White Bird Area/No Report; Burglary Bull Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Roby Rd/Report Taken; Medical Mill St; Abandoned Vehicle South Main St Kooskia/Pending; Accident w/Damages Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; DUI Hwy 13 MP 13/Resulted in the arrest of a 52yo Harpster man for DUI and Resist/Obstruct; Medical Caribel Rd; Death Bluebird Drive; Vicious Animal Turner Court/No Report; Communications/Agency Assist Cassie St Kamiah/Transferred;
GPD
Burglary East South St; Parking Problem East South St; Cow Problem North Idaho Ave; Alarm West Main St; Medical East South 2nd St;
CPD
Missing Person Foster Ave; Medical Transfer to Grangeville Airport; Medical Transfer to Grangeville Airport;
Tuesday, March 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious Hwy 7 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Contempt of Court Bridge St/No Report; Burglary Denver Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Injury four-vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 283/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Wall Creek Rd; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 18/Transferred to ITD; Vin Inspection Main St Kooskia/No Report; Citizen Assist Cedar Creek Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious W Main St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston Airport; Report of vehicles racing Main St;
Wednesday, March 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Electric pole sparking 1st & Maple St Ferdinand; Suspicious activity Hwy 95 MP 232/Unable to Locate; 911 hangup W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Big Cedar & Red Fir Rd; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Dogs at large Valley View Ln/No Report; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Agency assist 3rd St Kamiah; Citizen assist Kooskia area/Pending; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Vicious dogs Hill St; Medical E North 2nd St; Contempt of Court Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes;
Thursday, March 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle in middle of roadway Twin House & Hwy 95; Dead deer needing removal from roadway Hwy 95 MP 185/Transferred to ITD; Identity theft Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 209; Loose cows Johnston Cutoff Rd; Possible DUI S Main St/Unable to Locate; Medical Camas Rd; Found paraphernalia Shearer St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Blue Bird Dr/Unable to Locate; Rocks in road Kidder Ridge Rd MP 3-4/Transferred to Road Dept; Medical Bear Trap Ln; Agency assist resulted in the arrest of a 55 yoa Kamiah male for Resisting/Obstructing/False Info Caribel Rd; Loose dogs Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Agency assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Theft of packages Friendship & Woodland Rd/No Report; Fraud Esther St/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67.5/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 17/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rocks in roadway Tom Taha Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rocks in roadway Hwy 13 MP 23/Transferred to Road Dept; Domestic dispute Main St/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Old Stites Rd/No Report;
GPD
Theft W Main St; Medical S Hall St; Found property W North St; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical N Myrtle;
Friday, March 4
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 95 MP 231/Report Taken; Medical S Whitewater Dr; Trespassing, Diamond Drill Canyon Road, White Bird/No Report Required; Disabled Vehicle, HWY 95 MP 229/No Report Required; Weapons Offense, Winona Rd/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist 1st St; Welfare Check, Bridge St, Stites/Transferred to Another Agency; Fish and Game, China Garden Road, Harpster/Transferred to Another Agency; Theft, East St, Stites/No Report Required; Suspicious, Broadway Ave and Ping St/Deputies Unable to Locate; Drugs, Idaho County/No Report Required; Medical, Motherlode Road; Traffic Hazzard, HWY 14 MP 23/No Report Required;
GPD
Loose dog Hill St; Parking problem E N 5th St; Agency Assist, West South St; Juvenile Problem, East South St; Traffic Offense, S C St and Court St;
Saturday, March 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen Assist, Main St, Riggins/Report Taken; Accident with Damage, HWY 95 MP 222/No Report; DUI, HWY 95 MP 196/No Report Required; Intoxication, Secesh Meadows/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check, HWY 12/Report Taken; Vicious Animal, Carlisle Ct/Report Taken; Suspicious, Rivers Loop Rd/No Report Required; Citizen Dispute, HWY 13/Report Taken; Fish and Game, Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Resulted in the Warrant Arrest of a 16 year old male; Vandalism, Woodland Rd/Report Taken; DUI, HWY 13 MP 25/Deputies Unable to Locate; Medical, Lamb Grade; Suspicious, HWY 12 MP 67/Deputies Unable to Locate; Citizen Assist, Selway Rd/No Report Required; Medical, Fall Ave;
CPD
Agency Assist, Lewiston St; Death, Lewiston St;
Sunday, March 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Property Damage, Camas Rd/No Report Required; Assault, Secesh Meadows/No Report; Property Damage, Tolo Lake Rd/No Report Required; Cow Problem, HWY 95 MP 189/No Report Required;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense, HWY 12 MP 74/No Report Required; Medical, Lamb Grade; Welfare Check, Stites/Call Pending; Traffic Hazard, HWY 13 MP 17/Transferred to another Agency.
