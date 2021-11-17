11/8/2021 – 11/14/2021
Monday, November 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Camas Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Littering Hwy 13 MP 23/No Report;
GPD
Fraud W N 3rd St; Welfare check Main St; Welfare check S E Madison St;
CPD
Death Lewiston St; Vandalism Cottonwood area;
Tuesday, November 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow problem Radar Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Long Haul & Halford Rd/No Report; Report of neglected dogs Barn Rd Pollock/No Report; Parking problem Hwy 14 MP 4-5/Pending; Identity theft Frontier Ln/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Broadway Ave; Theft of hearing aids Broadway Ave/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Parking problem E South 7th St; Parking problem E South 2nd St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Parking problem W North St; Medical Hill St; Parking problem Hill St;
CPD
Weapon offense Main St;
Wednesday, November 10
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non injury accident Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Fraud Nut Basin Rd/Report Taken; Medical Keuterville Rd; Welfare check Idaho St Riggins/No Report; Unsecure premises Old Hwy 95/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ITD; Citizen contact resulting in the cite and release of a 65 yoa Riggins female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Idaho St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rocks in roadway Hwy 14 MP 34.5/Transferred to ITD; Medical Sally Ann Rd; Found property Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Welfare check Main St Elk City/No Report; Fallen tree blocking road Hwy 12 MP 97/Transferred to ITD; Medical Kim Place; Juvenile problem South St/No Report; Suspicious activity Main St/No Report; Suspicious activity Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem W North 6th St; Fender bender E South St & S Idaho Ave; Medical W Main St; Theft of trailer E North St;
CPD
Suspicious 1st South St;
Thursday, November 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Crea Rd; Burglary Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Non injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 238-239/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Twin House & End Rd/Report Taken; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Unable to Locate; Report of juveniles vaping Keuterville Rd/Report Taken; Mental problems Hwy 95 N/No Report; Medical Bridge St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Big Cedar Rd/Unable to Locate; Attempt to Locate overdue hunter, located & OK, Paradise Campground/No Report; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Slide off Woodland Rd; Medical Esther St; Death Wild Rose Ln/Report Taken; Trespassing Front St/Unfounded; Citizen dispute Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Brotnov Rd; Medical Brotnov Rd; Suicide Threat Canyon View Rd/No Report;
GPD
Parking problem Hill St; Theft of wallet W South 1st St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Medical Transfer to Kootenai;
Friday, November 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 6 Area/Transferred; Animal Noise South Main St/No Report; One Vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 218/Report Taken; Fish and Game White Bird Area/Transferred; One Vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 201/Report Taken; Escort Riggins to Cottonwood; Medical Transfer St Marys to Grangeville Airport; Medical Service Flats Rd; DUI Hwy 95 MP 210/Report Taken; One Vehicle non-injury crash Hwy 95 MP 189/Report Taken; Two Vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 189/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deliver Message Tinker Lane; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 41/Transferred; Vehicle vs Deer non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 73/Report Taken; Medical Main St; Deliver Message Lochsa River/No Report; Citizen Dispute Hill Side Drive/No Report; Agency Assist Valley Drive/No Report; Welfare Check Main St/No Report; Cow Problem Woodland Rd/No Report; Contempt of Court Cedar Mill Rd/Pending; Agency Assist Valley Drive/No Report; Lost Person Lemon Creek Saddle Area/Located and OK; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Citizen Dispute Main St/No Report; Missing Person Hwy 12 Kooskia Area/Located and OK;
GPD
Prowler Crooks St; Lockout North A St; Citizen Dispute South Hall St; Suspicious Main St;
Saturday, November 13
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident non-injury Hwy 95 MP 185/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 257/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 Time Zone Bridge/Pending; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Alarm Hwy 13 MP 1/No Report; Elder Abuse North Main St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 257/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vehicle vs Deer non-injury accident Toll Rd/No Report; Theft Canyon View Rd/Pending; Trespassing Valley Drive/Pending; Medical Front St; Missing Person Lewiston to Stanley Hot Springs/Located and OK; Traffic Offense Main St/No Report;
GPD
Parking Problem East South St; Disorderly South E St;
CPD
Disorderly Bash St; Mental Problems Lewiston St;
Sunday, November 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Communications Hwy 95 MP 193/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 213/Pending; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 & Truck Route/Transferred; Weapons Offense Bear Ridge Rd/Pending; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 162 MP 13/Resulted in citations issued to 22yo Kamiah male for DUI, Open Container, Following to Closely; Cow Problem Mt Idaho Grade/Unable to Locate; Extra Patrol South Main St/No Report; Cow Problem Truck Route and Lukes Gulch/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Animal Problem Woodland Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 Kamiah to Kooskia/Unable to Locate; Medical Broadway Ave; Animal Noise Green Creek Lane/No Report;
GPD
Parking Problem North State St; Unsecure Premise East Main St; Alarm East Main St; Citizen Dispute South College.
