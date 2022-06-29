June 20 – June 26, 2022
Monday, June 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious item found Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Disorderly S Main St Riggins/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report; Theft Hwy 95 MP 253/No Report; Reckless driving resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Cottonwood male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 249; Reckless driving Main St Riggins/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Vicious dogs Thenon St/No Report; VIN Beaverslide Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73 area/No Report; Medical View Rd; Emergency beacon Dixie area/No Report – Accidental; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 61 yoa Grangeville male for DUI Red Rock Rd;
GPD
Loose dogs North C St; Citizen assist Grangeville; Commercial burglary alarm W Main St;
CPD
Utility problem Clark & Foster;
Tuesday, June 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Goats in roadway Hwy 7 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Suspicious subject sitting in vehicle Westlake Rd & Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Theft Cove Rd/No Report; Medical East Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 238/Report Taken; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical Pittsburg Landing;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious subject Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Agency assist Spruce Rd/No Report; Possible stolen items Riebold Station Rd/Pending; Found property Hwy 13 MP 10/No Report; Neglected dog View Rd/No Report; Burglary Glenwood Rd/No Report; VIN Elk Creek Rd; Illegal dumping of raw building materials Stites area/No Report; Reckless driving Pine Rd/Report Taken; Recovered missing person Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report;
GPD
Threatening North D St; Medical W Cunningham St; Report of small child unattended E N 2nd & Florence; Lost property W Main St; Indecent exposure E Main St; Medical W N 2nd St; Carbon monoxide alarm E N 6th St; Commercial burglary alarm E Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Parking problem North A St; Loose dogs S Idaho Ave;
CPD
Theft Cottonwood area;
Wednesday, June 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned Reservoir & Cottonwood Butte Rd; Juvenile problem Fish Trap Rd/Report Taken; Medical Fish Trap Rd; Medical Vollmer Rd; Fire Hwy 13 MP 1.5/Controlled Burn; Aircraft Dry Gulch Snake River/No Report; Missing Person Riggins Area/Located and Ok;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suicide threat Sonny Dr/Report Taken; Assault Spruce Rd/No Report; Suspicious Front St; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 13 MP 14/Unable to Locate; Mental Problems Kooskia Area/No Report; Citizen Assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Suicide Threat Main St Kooskia/No Report; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 76/No Report; Tree in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 89/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/Unfounded;
GPD
911 hangup South E St; Vehicle prowler Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical King St;
Thursday, June 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Runaway Juvenile McCall to Riggins Area/Transferred; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 246/Transferred to ISP; Citizen Dispute Rainbow Rd/No Report; Boating Problem Salmon River by Riggins City Park/No Report; Welfare Check Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Boulder in the roadway Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 31/Transferred to FS; Medical Vrieling Rd; Suspicious person in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP; Fire Johnston Cutoff Rd/Controlled Burn;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Disabled Vehicle FS Rd 373/Transferred; Medical Main St Elk City; Trespassing Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Kim Pl; Theft School Dr/Pending; Boating Problem Hwy 12 MP 111/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Hwy 12 MP 72.5/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Ridgeway Dr; Missing Person Crooked River Rd/Located and Ok; Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 18/Report Taken; DUI Hwy 12 Kooskia to Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Traffic Offense Crooks St; Burglary N Idaho Ave; Medical N Idaho Ave; Medical East North 2nd St; Medical East North 2nd St; Agency Assist N State St;
Friday, June 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Offense Hwy 95 & Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Mental Problems Yellowbrook Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 286/No Report; Citizen Dispute Happy Hollow/No Report; DUI Main St Riggins/No Report; Explosives Prairie Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 259/Unable to Locate; Suspicious person Frontage Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Doumecq Rd & Old Hwy 95/Unable to Locate; Disorderly Keuterville Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Boating Problem Hwy 12 MP 102/No Report; Trespassing Lee Rd/No Report; Trespassing Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Front St/resulted in citation issued to 28yo Kamiah man for Domestic Battery and Sexual Battery;
GPD
Civil Standby W Main St; Animal Neglect West South St; Medical East North 4th St; Medical N Mill St;
Saturday, June 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Disorderly Short Bar/No Report; Traffic Offense North State St/Resulted in the arrest of 31yo Lewiston man for Eluding and Nez Perce County Warrant; Runaway Juvenile Old Pollock Rd/Located and Ok; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Medical Well St; Injured Dog Fish Creek/Owners located; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 204/Resulted in citation issued to 22yo Weippe man for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 195/Transferred to ISP and Adams County; Property Damage Hwy 95 MP 193.3/No Report; Recovered Property Old Hwy 95 White Bird/Report Taken; Intoxication North Riggins/Resulted in citation issued to 31yo Boise woman for Pedestrian Under the Influence; Drugs Big Salmon Rd/Resulted in arrest of 40yo Boise woman for Possession of Marijuana; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 197/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 80.5; Medical Cashway Rd; Agency Assist Esther Spur/No Report; Medical Franklin Dr;
GPD
Medical East North St; Medical Main St; Medical East North 2nd St;
CPD
Deliver Message Foster Ave;
Sunday, June 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Agency Assist South St Riggins/No Report; 911 hangup Rapid River Ct/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 194/Resulted in the arrest of 21yo Indian Valley man for DUI, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia as well as citations issued for No Proof of Insurance and Fail to Renew Registration/Citation issued to 21yo Indian Valley man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia; Accident w/Damages Deer Creek Rd MP 6/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Death Race Creek Rd/Report Taken; Parking Problem S Main St Riggins/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 5/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Assault Hwy 95 MP 191/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Disorderly Broadway Ave/No Report; Illegal Burning Lookout Butte Rd MP 9/Transferred to FS; Medical West St; Citizen Dispute Clearwater Dr/No Report; Suspicious Person Front St/No Report; DUI Hwy 12 & Hwy 13/Resulted in the arrest of 62yo Kamiah woman for DUI and Transporting an Open Container; Traffic Offense Fort Misery Rd/No Report; Theft Ridgewood Dr/No Report;
GPD
911 hangup East South 7th St.
