Jan. 2 – 8, 2023
Monday, Jan. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Boulder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 258; Missing person, located & OK, White Bird area/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 261; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 232; Missing person, located & OK, Riggins area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Valley Dr/No Report; Theft of vehicle Shenandoah 3rd St/Pending; Harassment Valley Dr/No Report; Animal problem Elk City area/No Report; Report of slick roads Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Injury one vehicle accident Toll Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical North D St; Medical S College St; Death W Main St; Welfare check W Main St; Trespassing resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for x2 warrants out of Adams County/Nez Perce County E S 3rd St; Loose dog W Main St;
CPD
Slide off Idaho St;
Tuesday, Jan. 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of road signs Day Rd/Prairie Rd/Report Taken; Wanted person Pollock area/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 95 S;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems N Thenon St; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Loose dog Main St Kooskia/Report Taken; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Trespassing Shenandoah 3rd St/Report Taken;
GPD
Drug paraphernalia found East South 3rd St; Welfare check E North 2nd St;
Wednesday, Jan. 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Medical Heath Dr; Found property N Main St Riggins/No Report; Vicious dog Division St Ferdinand/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Toll Rd; Medical Sears Creek Rd; Vicious dog East & South St Stites/Pending; Medical Franklin Dr; Assault Elk City/Report Taken; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 30 yoa Kamiah male for Felony DUI S Main St; Suspicious activity Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical W North 3rd St; Loose dogs Hwy 95 MP 240; Disorderly Nez Perce St; Barking dogs E North 3rd St; Loose dog N State St; Vicious dog Hill St;
Thursday, Jan. 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Heath Dr; Neglected horses Hwy 7 & Jessup Rd/No Report; Chimney fire Rapid River Rd; Medical Powerline Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 187/Report Taken; Medical Greencreek Ln; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; One vehicle accident w/ property damage Toll Rd/Report Taken; Welfare check Rocky Point Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Parking problem S Hall St; Medical transfer E N 2nd St; Medical S Florence St; Citizen assist Grangeville;
Friday, Jan. 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 192; Black ice Hwy 14 MP 0-19/Transferred to ITD; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Moscow male for Possession Marijuana/Possession Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 258; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 21 yoa Grangeville female for Fail to Carry Driver’s License Hwy 95 MP 259; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Boise male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 259; Fraud North St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 23 yoa Cottonwood male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 258; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 170/Transferred to ISP; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of an 18 yoa Kamiah male for Open Container/Minor in Consumption Camas Rd; Report of pedestrian causing traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 214/Unable to Locate; Medical Fish Trap Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Hwy 162/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 15; One vehicle noninjury accident Toll Rd/Report Taken; Death Reflection Dr/Report Taken; Welfare check Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report;
GPD
Trespassing North D St; Funeral escort N Mill St; Citizen assist W North St; Fraud W South 1st St; Disorderly resulted in the arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for Disturbing the Peace/Criminal Contempt of Court W Main St;
Saturday, Jan. 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 95 S; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 249.75; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 171/Transferred to ISP; Two vehicle injury accident Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred to ISP; Medical Georgianna Dr; Civil standby Diamond Springs Rd; Trespassing Diamond Springs Rd/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 95 MP 245;
Kooskia/Elk City
Missing juvenile, located & OK, Kooskia area/No Report; Assault Thenon St/No Report; Suspicious activity Pine Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Kooskia/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Domestic dispute North D St; Fire alarm W South 1st St; Reckless driving Main St;
CPD
Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Main St;
Sunday, Jan. 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 251.1; Injury one vehicle accident Chukar Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Ping St/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Hwy 13 MP 15/No Report; Welfare check Yakus Creek Dr/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr;
GPD
Possible drug activity W Main St.
