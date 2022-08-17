Aug. 8 – Aug. 14, 2022
Monday, August 8
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Hammer Creek/Report Taken; Suspicious activity Knoll Ln/No Report; Report of possible grass fire, controlled burn, Hwy 162; Hit and run Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen dispute White Bird area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Bridge St Stites/No Report; Medical Greencreek Ln; Failure to register Main St/Report Taken; Fraud Main St Elk City/Report Taken; Citizen assist Clearwater St/No Report; Possible fire, controlled burn, Pardee area; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Medical Appaloosa Dr; Citizen dispute Valley Dr/No Report – Civil; Citizen assist Elk Creek Rd/No Report; Fireworks Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Complaint of juveniles riding four-wheeler W N 5th St; Medical Lake St;
CPD
CO2 Alarm Hogan St;
Tuesday, August 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical North St Riggins; Medical Main St Riggins; Medical North St Riggins; Attempt to locate White Bird area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Whitewater Wilderness Dr/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to Fish & Game; One vehicle injury accident West Lake Rd & Cottonwood Butte Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Elk St Harpster/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Domestic dispute Depot St/No Report; Agency assist Lawyer Creek Rd; Welfare check Main St Kooskia/No Report; Theft of gun East St Stites/Report Taken; Medical Beaver Knob Dr;
GPD
Medical E North 6th St; Citizen dispute W North 5th St; Medical W N 6th St; Medical E N 6th St; Loose dog North A St; Loose horse E N 7th St; Harassment W N 5th St;
CPD
Citizen assist Smith St;
Wednesday, August 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 223/Report Taken; Suicide threats Burgdorf area/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Burglary Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Hay baler in roadway Hwy 13 MP 3/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fraud Ranta Rd/No Report; Contempt of court Woodland Ave/Report Taken; Pickup on fire Battle Ridge Rd; Domestic dispute Broadway Ave/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Friendship Ln/No Report; Report of trucks over 40 ft Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Idaho & Pine St/No Report; Welfare check Greencreek Ln/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Threatening prank phone calls East Pine St/No Report;
GPD
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa White Bird female for a Franklin County, WA Warrant Main St; Medical S College St; Medical South E St; Fire alarm S Idaho Ave; Barking dogs N Hall St;
Thursday, August 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd/No Report; Mental problems St Michaels Rd/No Report; One vehicle rollover accident resulted in the arrest of a 19 yoa Saint Paul, MN male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Lukes Gulch Rd; Burglary Slate Creek Rd/Pending; Traffic Offense Hwy 7 MP 10.5/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 255/No Report; Injured Elk Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Slick Road due to hail storm Hwy 95 MP 258/Transferred to ITD; Tree across the roadway Graves Creek Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 227/Removed by ICSO; Possible vehicle fire Hwy 95 & Fenn/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Elk City; Parking problem Ping St/No Report; Vandalism Ridgewood Dr/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Friendship Ln/No Report; Trees/Powerlines falling on campers Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Trees across the roadway Beaverslide Rd & Woodland Rd/Transferred to ICRD; Trees across the roadway Hwy 162/Transferred to ITD; Tree across the roadway Beaverslide Rd MP 1/Transferred to ICRD; Tree across the roadway Woodland Rd MP 1.5/Transferred to ICRD; Fire Pardee Rd; Weapons Offense Main St/No Report; Fire Johnson Rd/Unable to Locate; Fire Leitch Creek & Clearcreek/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Injuries FS Rd 500/Transferred to ISP; Welfare Check Woodland Rd/No Report; Fatal Accident Hwy 12 MP 119/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Loose dogs N 3rd & Hall St; Loose dogs Florence & Elm St; Loitering male W Main St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Power Pole Fire Jenny St; Medical Smith St;
Friday, August 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Doumecq Rd; Theft White Bird/Report Taken; Welfare Check Airport Rd/No Report; Rocks in the roadway Big Salmon Rd MP 1/Transferred to ICRD; Citizen Dispute Salmon River Ct/Resulted in the arrest of a 33yo California man for DUI and was cited for Driving without Privileges;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Castle Butte/Transferred to FS; Abandoned Vehicle Ping St Alley/Unfounded; One vehicle no injury accident Hwy 14 MP 28 Area/Report Taken; Two vehicle noninjury accident Winter Ave & State St/Report Taken; Trees across the roadway Hwy 12 MP 138 to MP 143/Transferred to ITD; Vehicle Accident Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Kim Pl;
GPD
Barking dog Elk St & South E St; Medical Cunningham St; Suspicious vehicle 1st St & S Meadow;
CPD
Loose dog King St; Medical Transfer to Lewiston; Medical Lewiston St; Medical 2nd South St;
Saturday, August 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Seven Devils Rd; Medical Bucks Blvd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Red River Rd; Loose dog Hwy 12 MP 145/Transferred to ARF; Suspicious male Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Accident w/damages Airport Rd/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Abandoned Vehicle Winter Ave & Idaho St/Pending; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 162 MP 19.5/No Report; Rock in the roadway Hwy 13 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Alarm W Main St;
CPD
Welfare Check North St;
Sunday, August 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Rivers Bend Rd; Medical S Main St; Loose goats Zumwalt Rd & Kube Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 259/No Report; Loose dogs Indian Circle/Pending; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 3/Resulted in the arrest of a 36yo Montana man for DUI;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Dispute Friendship Ln/No Report; Juvenile Problem Hwy 12 MP 81/No Report; Suspicious package Hwy 13 MP 10/No Report; Welfare Check Suttler Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious male Lambs Grade/No Report; Drugs Hwy 162/Unable to Locate; Burglary Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 44yo California man for Burglary and Malicious Injury to Property, also cited for Driving without Privileges; One vehicle crash w/injuries Hwy 12 MP 118/Pending.
