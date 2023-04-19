April 10-16, 2023
Monday, April 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Grass fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 240; Loose horses Mt Idaho Grade & Red Barn Ln; Medical Heath Dr; Controlled burn, out of control Bucks Blvd; Medical Bucks Blvd; Loose ducks/horses Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Controlled burn, out of control, Hwy 95 MP 241; Dumpster fire Hwy 95 MP 186; Staging for controlled burn Doumecq Rd; Citizen dispute over property lines Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Citizen dispute Hwy 13 MP 5/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 78/Transferred to MSP; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 176; Littering Old White Bird Hill Rd/Report Taken; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 183; Domestic dispute Poor Farm Rd/No Report – Civil; Fire Hwy 13 MP 8-9; Agency assist resulted in the arrest of a 31 yoa Yucca Valley, CA male for Felony Burglary, Possession of Paraphernalia and a 36 yoa Twentynin, CA female for Felony Possession of Methamphetamines, Possession of Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana Hwy 95 MP 279;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Report of landslide over rail road Pardee area; Trespassing Chief Lawyer St/No Report; Welfare check Elk City/No Report; Medical S Main St; Controlled burn, out of control Leitch Creek Rd; 911 hangups Rock Rd/No Report; Burglary Mill St/Report Taken; Possible DUI/Trespassing Toll Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Barking dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Controlled burn, out of control, Shenandoah Third St; Threatening West St/No Report;
GPD
Medical W N 2nd St; Suspicious activity S Idaho Ave; Fraud E Main St; Domestic dispute S Idaho Ave; Possible DUI Grangeville area;
CPD
Citizen assist North St; Loose dogs Business Loop 95; Medical transfer St Joes; Medical King St;
Tuesday, April 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 235/Transferred to ISP; Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the cite and release of a 19 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 7 MP 10.5/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 209; Report of speeders Old Pollock Rd; Welfare check Riggins area/No Report; Trespassing Eckert & Greencreek Rd/Pending; Medical N Main St Riggins; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 263/Transferred to ISP; Medical S Main St Riggins; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Juvenile problem Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Trespassing Highland Dr/Pending; Report of animal abuse Elk City area/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Burglary Selway Rd/No Report; Found body Franklin Dr/Report Taken; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Indian Church Rd/Unable to Locate; Trespassing Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Fire alarm W South 1st St; Funeral Escort Grangeville; Juveniles shooting BB guns E N 2nd St; Welfare check E North 2nd St;
Wednesday, April 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Well St Riggins/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 211; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 223/Transferred to ITD; Rocks in roadway Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Theft Mt Idaho Loop Rd/Report Taken; Harassment Hwy 13/No Report – Civil; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 230/No Report; Civil standby Summer Breeze Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Medical Hwy 95 S;
Kooskia/Elk City
Domestic dispute Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Skyline Dr; Citizen dispute Battle Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Rock in roadway Hwy 14 MP 27/Transferred to ITD; Domestic dispute Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 12 MP 88-89; Prowler Fountain St/No Report;
GPD
Medical N State St; Medical W Main St; Suspicious activity South E St; Vandalism W Main St; Suspicious S Idaho Ave; Medical transfer Airport Rd;
CPD
Medical transfer;
Thursday, April 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Possible injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 218/No Report; Neglected horses Dairy Mountain Rd/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 218/Located and Ok; Arrest W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 23yo Lenore man for an Adam's County Warrant; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 240/Resulted in citation issued to a 32yo Nevada man for Reckless Driving, Dead deer Main St Riggins/Transferred to Fish and Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 163/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Ridgewood Dr; Attempt to Locate Hwy 12 MP 139/Located and Ok; Parking Problem Main St Stites/No Report; Welfare Check Hale Rd/Located and Ok; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 169/Transferred to ISP; Agency Assist Hwy 12 MP 167/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Juvenile problem W South 1st St; Suspicious male N Junction; Death Cunningham St;
CPD
Medical transfer; Civil Standby North St;
Friday, April 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Country Court Dr; Accident w/ Damages Reservoir Rd/Report Taken; Vehicle Theft Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Mt Idaho Loop; Rocks in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 231/Transferred to ITD; Fraud Doumecq Rd/No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 210/No Report; Traffic stop resulted in cite and release of 33 year old CA female for Possess Controlled Sub and Paraphernalia; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 35 year old McCall resident for Possess of Meth, Marijuana, Paraphernalia and Injury to Child; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 189/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Celestial Way; Citizen Dispute Main St Stites/No Report - Civil; DUI Esther St & Pine/Resulted in citation issued to a 57yo Harpster man for DUI and Fail to Renew Registration; Juvenile Problem Main St Kooskia/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Medical transfer; Medical East North 2nd St; Threatening N Idaho Ave; Animal Noise East North 3rd St; Parking Problem West North 5th St; Suspicious Activity South D St; Custodial Interference North D St;
Saturday, April 15
Grangeville/Riggins;
Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 196/Transferred to ISP; Traffic stop resulted in the Cite and Release of a 35 year old New Meadows female for Possess of Marijuana and a 27 year old Cambridge male for Possess of Paraphernalia; Citizen Dispute Summer Breeze Ln/Civil Matter No Report; Welfare Check Cooper St/No Report; Theft Denver Cemetary Rd/No Report; Medical Alarm Gregory Creek Rd; Animal Problem Mt Idaho Grade/No Report; Citizen Assist Greencreek Rd/Assisted No Report; Traffic Stop Hwy 95 MP 197 resulted in the arrest of a 64 year old Elk City male for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Missing Person Vinegar Creek/Unfounded No Report; Non-injury Accident Main St Riggins resulted in cites for Open Container and Insurance Violations/Report Taken; DUI Hwy 95 MP 240 – 223/Transferred to ISP; Boating Problem Little Salmon River/No Report; Deliver Message Big Salmon Rd/Message Delivered; Traffic Stop McArthur St Riggins resulted in the Cite and Release of a 44 year old McCall male for DUI; Parking Problem Main St Riggins/vehicle moved No Report; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 192/Transferred to ISP; Indecent Exposure Main St Riggins/22 year old Grangeville male cited and released; Traffic Stop Main St Riggins resulted in the arrest of 53 year old Pollock male for DUI and DWP; Traffic Stop Hwy 95 MP 197 resulted in the arrest of a 62 year old Lucile male for DUI; Traffic Stop Main St Riggins resulted in the cite and release of a 20 year old Caldwell male for DUI, Minor Consumption and Invalid Driver's license; Indecent Exposure Main St Riggins/Resulted in Cite and Release of 64 year old OR male;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fire Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Glenwood Rd/Unable to Locate; Juvenile Problem Front Str Kooskia/No Report; Littering Clearwater Ave Stites/No Report; Lockout Rivers Loop Rd/Assisted No Report; Theft Elk City Wagon Rd/Report Taken; Juvenile Problem East St Stites/Information only; Utility Problem Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Animal Neglect Middle St; Citizen Dispute Maple St; Mental Problems North Idaho Ave;
CPD
Juvenile Problem Clark and Foster St;
Sunday, April 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Bar Fight Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of 21 year old New Meadows male for Disturbing the Peace/Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Intoxication Main St Riggins/Resulted in the arrest of a 24 year old Pollock male for Resist and Obstruct, Disturb the peace and Refusal to Disperse and two individuals cited for Pedestrian under the influence; Suspicious Activity Well St/Unable to Locate; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 210/Advised ITD; Animal Problem Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 16.5/ITD Notified; Medical Riggins Amb Barn; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 196.5/Assisted No Report; Fire Hwy 95 S; Traffic Stop resulted in a 31 year old Riggins male cited and released for Possession of Marijuana and Paraphernalia; Medical Rapid River Ct;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury Accident Hwy 12 MP 101/Transported to hospital No Report; Medical Main Str Elk City; Citizen Dispute East St Stites/No Report; Citizen Dispute Franklin Dr/No Report; Fire Fall Ave;
GPD
Medical North A; Suspicious Activity Main St; Warrant Arrest Main St;
CPD
Citizen Assist North St.
