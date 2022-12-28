Dec. 19 – 25, 2022
Monday, Dec. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Snow drifts Greencreek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Cash & Johnston Cutoff; Citizen dispute White Bird/No Report – Civil; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd; Medical S Main St Riggins; Report of neglected horses Gregory Creek/Unfounded; Fraud River St White Bird/No Report; bad check Hoots Ln/Pending; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 132/Transferred to ISP; Deliver message Winona Grade Rd/No Report; Violation of a protection order Celestial Way/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 107/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle St; Debris in roadway W Main St;
CPD
Commercial alarm Lewiston St;
Tuesday, Dec. 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Burglary Old Hwy 7/ Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 & Lake Rd/No Report; Loose horses Hwy 162 MP 9; 911 hangups Hwy 95 MP 258/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 221; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Vehicle stuck in snow drifts Hwy 95 MP 237;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle noninjury accident resulted in the cite and release of a 31 yoa Nezperce, ID male for DUI Beaverslide Rd; Medical Main St Elk City; Medical Trenary Dr; One vehicle non-injury accident Lukes Gulch Rd MP 9/No Report; Trespassing Rivers Loop/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Seaside, OR male for Ada County Warrant Hwy 12 & Hwy 13; Snow drifted roads Hwy 162 MP 12/Transferred to Road Dept; Welfare check Maple St Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Vehicles reportedly cutting firewood, blocking roadway Glenwood & Adams Grade Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Fender bender South D St; Medical W Main St; Threatening South E St; Juvenile problem South E St; Trespassing E South 3rd St; House fire E North 5th St; Fire alarm W Main St; Commercial alarm E Main St; Utility problem Nez Perce St;
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 224/Unable to Locate; Assault resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Riggins male for Aggravated Battery S Main St Riggins; CPOR service 1st St Ferdinand; CPOR service Hwy 95 S; Fraud Arnzen Ln/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Raccoon problem Fall Ave; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Tree in roadway Hwy 14 MP 10/Transferred to ITD; Violation of a protection order Liberty Ln/No Report;
GPD
Fire alarm W Main St; Medical E North 2nd St; Trespassing Crooks St; Citizen dispute Lake St; Citizen assist E North 2nd St;
CPD
Fender bender Main St;
Thursday, Dec. 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 44 yoa Greencreek male for Nezperce County Warrants x2 Kube Rd; 911 hangups Country Court Dr/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 247/Transferred to ISP; Fire alarm Hwy 95 N/No Report; Agency assist Whitetail & Fish Hatchery Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred to ITD; Citizen assist Hoots Ln; Arrest of a 35 yoa Seaside, OR male for False Information W Main St; Fender bender N Main St; Suspicious activity McKinley Mine Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen dispute Elk Creek Rd/No Report; Welfare check W Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious activity E Main St; Funeral escort; Medical E N 2nd St; Attempted shoplifting W Main St; Report of neglected dog North B St; Drug activity W South 1st St; Trespassing W Main St; Theft Green Acres Ln;
Friday, Dec. 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Hit and run Hwy 95 S/Transferred to Adams County; Slide off Hwy 95 M P 256; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 248; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 253; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 258; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 261; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 234; Report of wind/low visibility Hwy 95 MP 234; Slide off Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Icy roads/freezing rain Hwy 13 MP 6-11/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 54 yoa Stites female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Paraphernalia/DWP Hwy 13 MP 23; Injured hawk Front St/Transferred to Fish & Game; One vehicle noninjury accident Woodland Rd/Transferred to ISP; Traffic hazard Adams Grade & Glenwood Rd; Two vehicle non-injury accident Beaverslide & Woodland Rd/Transferred to ISP; Domestic dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Kooskia male for Open Container/No Insurance/Expired Driver’s License E Business Hwy 12; Medical Front St; Welfare check Apple Ln Kamiah/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Stites female for an Idaho County Warrant Main St Stites; Medical Valley Dr; Welfare check Valley Dr/No Report; Citizen assist Hwy 13 MP 12.5; Possible DUI Rock Rd/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Slide off E North 2nd & Mill St; Hit and run accident with property damage W South 1st St; Welfare check Cunningham St;
Saturday, Dec. 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Slick/snow covered road Hwy 95 MP 200/Transferred to ITD; Black ice Hwy 13 MP 1-11/Transferred to ITD; Disorderly Riggins area/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 13/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Lambs Grade; Suspicious activity Cove Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Attempt to locate, located & OK, Big Cedar Rd; Medical Adams Grade Rd; Loose dog S Main St/No Report; Disorderly Broadway Ave/No Report;
GPD
Medical E N 2nd St; Utility problem Hill St; Medical Lake St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Parking problem North St;
Sunday, Dec. 25
Grangeville/Riggins
Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 228/Transferred to ITD; 911 hangups Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Hwy 162 MP 14.2; Attempt to locate Hwy 12/Transferred to Nez Perce County; Injured deer Glenwood Rd MP 2/Transferred to Fish & Game; Vehicle vs rock Hwy 12 MP 72/Report Taken; Parking problem Front St; Suspicious activity Kamiah area/No Report;
GPD
Child abuse E North 2nd St; Medical N Mill St.
