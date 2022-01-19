Dispatch Log image

Jan. 10 – Jan. 15, 2022

Monday, January 10

Grangeville/Riggins

Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Grangeville/No Report; Vandalism Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Dog attacking cat Fish Hatchery Rd/Dog at Large warning issued; Attempt to Locate White Bird to Grangeville/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Theft of vehicle Beaverslide Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Larradon Dr; Medical Frasure Grade Rd; Agency assist Hwy 12/Pending; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 74; Agency Assist 10th Street/No Report;

Tuesday, January 11

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Bucks Blvd; Threatening Main St/No Report; Medical River St; Contempt of Court Bridge St/No Report; Accident w/Damages Main St/Transferred; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 253.5/No Report; Fraud Bucks Blvd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred; Citizen Dispute Grangeville Area/No Report; Vandalism Old Pollock Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Fish and Game Beaverslide Rd/Transferred; Juvenile Problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Agency Assist Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Toll Rd; Accident w/Damages Main St/Report Taken; Animal Neglect Main St/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Citizen Dispute Jefferson Drive/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 11/Unable to Locate;

GPD

Animal Problem West Main St;

CPD

Medical Myrtle St; Medical Trestle Drive;

Wednesday, January 12

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Hwy 13 MP 4.5; Traffic Offense Main St/Resulted in citation issued to 62yo White Bird man for Insurance; Theft Bridge St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 265/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check South Main St/No Report; Agency Assist South Idaho Ave/Report Taken; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;

Kooskia/Elk City

Suspicious Kidder Ridge/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Chief Looking Glass Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 25/Transferred; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 100/Report Taken; Extra Patrol East St/No Report;

GPD

Traffic Offense N Myrtle St; Medical West Cunningham St; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 1;

Thursday, January 13

Grangeville/Riggins

Fish and Game Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious White Bird/No Report; Traffic Hazard Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd;

Kooskia/Elk City

Citizen Assist Pine Ave/No Report; Animal Problem Red Rock Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Welfare Check West Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Theft Broadway Ave/No Report; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Rental Problems Jefferson Drive/No Report;

GPD

Drugs East North St; Medical Washington Ave; Suicide Attempt Washington Ave;

Friday, January 14

Grangeville/Riggins

Animal Problem Cash Lane/No Report; Citizen Assist 2nd St/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 196/Resulted in the arrest of 78yo White Bird woman for DUI and cited for Fail to Renew Registration and Left of Center; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 248/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Medical Radar Rd;

Kooskia/Elk City

Trespassing Mule Deer Drive/Resulted in citation to 21yo Kamiah woman for Trespassing; Traffic Offense East Kooskia/Unable to Locate;

GPD

Accident w/Damages West Main St;

CPD

Medical 2nd South St;

Saturday, January 15

Grangeville/Riggins

Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 6/Resulted in Citation issued to 22yo Grangeville man for DUI and resulted in the arrest of 18yo Cottonwood man for False Info and Obstruction; Slide Off Hwy 13 MP 7.5/No Report; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Theft Main St/Report Taken; Fraud Cheyenne Drive/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 243/Resulted in citation issued to 43yo Grangeville man for No Proof of Insurance/No Current Vehicle Registration and a 45yo Grangeville woman for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia; Missing Person Riggins Area/Located; Accident w/Damages Hwy 162 and Old Hwy 7/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Communications Monastery Rd/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Property Damage Esther Spur Rd/No Report; Burglary Hill Crest Drive/No Report; Trespassing Kidder Ridge/Transferred; Theft Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Suspicious Woodland Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 12 MP 122/Report Taken;

GPD

Property Damage East North St; Juvenile Problem Scott St; Citizen Assist West Cunningham St; Juvenile Problem Madison St;

Sunday, January 16

Grangeville/Riggins

Mental Problems Hwy 14 MP 4/No Report; Death Bull Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 241/Report Taken; Fish & Game Big Salmon Rd/Transferred; Juvenile Problem Cash Lane/Report Taken; Suspicious Doumecq Rd/No Report; Weapons Offense Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Fireworks Pines Rd/Pending;

Kooskia/Elk City

Suspicious Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Trespassing Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Clear Creek Rd/No Report.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments