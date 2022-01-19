Jan. 10 – Jan. 15, 2022
Monday, January 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Juvenile problem Cash Ln/No Report; Medical Doumecq Rd; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Grangeville/No Report; Vandalism Slate Creek Rd/Report Taken; Dog attacking cat Fish Hatchery Rd/Dog at Large warning issued; Attempt to Locate White Bird to Grangeville/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of vehicle Beaverslide Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Larradon Dr; Medical Frasure Grade Rd; Agency assist Hwy 12/Pending; Traffic resulting in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 74; Agency Assist 10th Street/No Report;
Tuesday, January 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Bucks Blvd; Threatening Main St/No Report; Medical River St; Contempt of Court Bridge St/No Report; Accident w/Damages Main St/Transferred; Welfare Check Hwy 95 MP 253.5/No Report; Fraud Bucks Blvd/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred; Citizen Dispute Grangeville Area/No Report; Vandalism Old Pollock Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Injuries/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Fish and Game Beaverslide Rd/Transferred; Juvenile Problem Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Agency Assist Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Medical Toll Rd; Accident w/Damages Main St/Report Taken; Animal Neglect Main St/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Citizen Dispute Jefferson Drive/No Report; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 161/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 13 MP 11/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Animal Problem West Main St;
CPD
Medical Myrtle St; Medical Trestle Drive;
Wednesday, January 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hwy 13 MP 4.5; Traffic Offense Main St/Resulted in citation issued to 62yo White Bird man for Insurance; Theft Bridge St/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 265/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check South Main St/No Report; Agency Assist South Idaho Ave/Report Taken; Suspicious Hwy 95 MP 255/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Kidder Ridge/Unable to Locate; Accident w/Damages Chief Looking Glass Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Hwy 12 MP 79/Transferred; Traffic Hazard Hwy 14 MP 25/Transferred; Accident w/Damages Hwy 12 MP 100/Report Taken; Extra Patrol East St/No Report;
GPD
Traffic Offense N Myrtle St; Medical West Cunningham St; Threatening Hwy 13 MP 1;
Thursday, January 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Fish and Game Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Suspicious White Bird/No Report; Traffic Hazard Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical Mt Idaho Loop Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Pine Ave/No Report; Animal Problem Red Rock Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Welfare Check West Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Theft Broadway Ave/No Report; Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Rental Problems Jefferson Drive/No Report;
GPD
Drugs East North St; Medical Washington Ave; Suicide Attempt Washington Ave;
Friday, January 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Animal Problem Cash Lane/No Report; Citizen Assist 2nd St/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 196/Resulted in the arrest of 78yo White Bird woman for DUI and cited for Fail to Renew Registration and Left of Center; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 248/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 263/Unable to Locate; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Mule Deer Drive/Resulted in citation to 21yo Kamiah woman for Trespassing; Traffic Offense East Kooskia/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Accident w/Damages West Main St;
CPD
Medical 2nd South St;
Saturday, January 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Accident w/Damages Hwy 13 MP 6/Resulted in Citation issued to 22yo Grangeville man for DUI and resulted in the arrest of 18yo Cottonwood man for False Info and Obstruction; Slide Off Hwy 13 MP 7.5/No Report; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Theft Main St/Report Taken; Fraud Cheyenne Drive/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 243/Resulted in citation issued to 43yo Grangeville man for No Proof of Insurance/No Current Vehicle Registration and a 45yo Grangeville woman for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia; Missing Person Riggins Area/Located; Accident w/Damages Hwy 162 and Old Hwy 7/Transferred; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Communications Monastery Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Property Damage Esther Spur Rd/No Report; Burglary Hill Crest Drive/No Report; Trespassing Kidder Ridge/Transferred; Theft Flying Elk Drive/No Report; Suspicious Woodland Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 73/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 12 MP 122/Report Taken;
GPD
Property Damage East North St; Juvenile Problem Scott St; Citizen Assist West Cunningham St; Juvenile Problem Madison St;
Sunday, January 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental Problems Hwy 14 MP 4/No Report; Death Bull Rd/Report Taken; Accident w/Damages Hwy 95 MP 241/Report Taken; Fish & Game Big Salmon Rd/Transferred; Juvenile Problem Cash Lane/Report Taken; Suspicious Doumecq Rd/No Report; Weapons Offense Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Fireworks Pines Rd/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Trespassing Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Traffic Hazard Clear Creek Rd/No Report.
