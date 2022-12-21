Dec. 12 – 18, 2022
Monday, Dec. 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Unsecure premises E Main St; Unsecure premises Frontage Rd; Suspicious vehicle Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Fraud Hwy 13/No Report; Slide off Shortcut Rd; Loose horses Vrieling Rd; Report of slide off w/ property damage Old Hwy 7& Flying B Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 219; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Harpster female for No Insurance Truck Rt & Hwy 13; Rock in roadway Hwy 13 MP 10/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Stites; Medical Elk City; Medical View Rd Kamiah; Non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Threatening Pine Rd/No Report; Violation of a protection order Celestial Way/Report Taken; Medical Clearwater St; Welfare check Elk City/Pending; Fire Mulledy Rd; Disabled vehicle Woodland Rd; Medical Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Traffic offense South E St;
CPD
Unsecure premises Main St;
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 241; Agency assist N Main St; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 221; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 225/Unable to Locate; Traffic hazard Hwy 95 MP 251/Transferred to ISP; Property damage Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Slide off Cash Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Leitch Creek Rd; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Vehicle blocking snow removal Big Cedar Rd/No Report; Report of dog killing chickens Hardin Rd/No Report; Animal problem/Transferred to Clearwater County; Suspicious activity Jericho Rd/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Mule Deer & Doty Rd/Unable to Locate; Weapon offense resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Kooskia male Nelson Rd; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suspicious activity W South 1st St; Fraud N College St; Parking problem Grangeville Truck Rt; Threatening E North 2nd St;
Wednesday, Dec. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest of a 34 yoa White Bird male for Injuring Jails W Main St; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 197/Report Taken; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 234/Transferred to ITD; Probation & parole arrest of a 25 yoa Cottonwood female for Agents Warrant Rieman Rd; Slide off Cash Ln; Medical River St White Bird; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 216;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Stites Grade; Medical Nezperce St; Medical East St Stites; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 135/Transferred to ISP; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 78/No Report; Custodial interference Pine Ave/No Report; Custodial interference Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Medical East St Stites;
GPD
Citizen dispute W N 7th St; Domestic dispute W Main St; 911 hangups Grangeville area;
Thursday, Dec. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire alarm W Main St; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 225-233/Transferred to ITD; Domestic dispute Hidden Springs Circle/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of neglected horse Pleasant Valley Rd/Unfounded; Traffic hazard Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Vicious dog Main St Stites/No Report; Medical Red Fir Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 248/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious activity Shenandoah Second St/No Report; Mental problems Locust Rd/No Report; Neglected horse Lambs Grade/Transferred to Tribal Police; Vicious dog Elk St Harpster/No Report; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 72/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Welfare check S Florence St; Domestic dispute E N 2nd St; Barking dog E North 3rd St;
CPD
Attempted burglary Clark St;
Friday, Dec. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
CPOR service Frei Ln; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 224; Death Hwy 13/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 267; Medical Dawn Dr; Custodial interference Fountain St/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 240/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lambs Grade; Abandoned vehicle Main St Stites; Mental problems Locust Rd/No Report; Possible poaching Beaverslide Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Medical Pleasant Valley Rd; Medical Quail Ln; Vicious dog Elk St Harpster/No Report;
GPD
Possible house fire S College St; One vehicle non-injury accident Main & Florence;
CPD
Medical Pine St; Medical transfer Lewiston St;
Saturday, Dec. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Pursuit Hwy 13 MP 10; Slide off Whitetail Dr; Wind causing snow drifts Hwy 95 MP 235-240/Transferred to ITD; Reckless driving resulted in the cite and release of a 22 yoa Caldwell male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 267; Downed power lines Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Transferred to Avista; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 219; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 234; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 44 yoa Grangeville male for Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 73.5; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 142/Transferred to ISP;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Andrew Jackson Way/No Report; Stalking Quail Ln/No Report; Trespassing Glenwood Rd MP 6.5/No Report; Vicious dog State St/No Report; Vicious dog State St/No Report; Neglected horse Sweeney Hill Rd/Report Taken; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 12 MP 69/Transferred to ITD; Medical Ridgewood Dr; Suspicious activity Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs E North 3rd St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Sunday, Dec. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Grangeville for an Ada County Warrant Hwy 95 MP 271; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 263/No Report; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Hay bale blocking roadway Johnston Cutoff & Cash Ln; Medical Deer Flats Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious activity Main St Stites; Barking dogs Esther St; Medical Main St Stites; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 46 yoa Stevensville, MT male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 90; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Non-injury accident resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Kamiah male for Aggravated Assault Caribel Rd; Citizen dispute Fir Rd/No Report; Vicious dog State St/Report Taken; Citizen assist Jensen Ln; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Main & B Ave; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 50 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of a Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Glenwood Rd;
GPD
Disorderly E North 3rd St;
CPD
Medical transfer.
