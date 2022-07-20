July 11 – July 17, 2022
Monday, July 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose horses Kerlee Ridge Rd/No Report; Report of loose Dogs Hwy 95 MP 214/No Report; Attempt to Locate Riggins area; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 14 MP 4.6/Pending; Barking dogs Front St Ferdinand/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Assault resulted in the cite and release of a 56 yoa Elk City male for Battery Rivers Edge Rd; Medical Hwy 162; Medical Crest Dr; Medical View Rd; Loose dogs Elk City/No Report; Threatening Liberty Ln/No Report; Medical Larch Rd; Possible animal neglect Ellis Ln/No Report; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Tree in roadway Hwy 12 MP 81/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Citizen assist Grangeville; Juvenile problem Court St;
Tuesday, July 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Suicide threats Vollmer Rd; Medical Main St Riggins; Drowning Polly Bemis Ranch, Salmon River; Medical Hill Rd; Possible squatting Soltman & Fairview Rd/No Report; Theft of automobile Riggins area/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 185/No Report; Citizen assist Golden Acres Dr/No Report; Medical Rapid River Ct;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Friendship Ln/No Report; Suspicious finding Hwy 14 MP 13/No Report; Domestic dispute Beach Dr/No Report; Medical N Main St; Suspicious Friendship Ln/No Report;
GPD
Death N Meadow St; Disorderly North C St; Medical W Main St; Agency assist W Main St; Citizen assist Cunningham St;
Wednesday, July 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 249; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 173/No Report; Citizen dispute Doumecq Rd/No Report; Medical Rapid River Ct; Trespassing Main St/No Report; Theft S Main St/Report Taken; Theft of automobile Carey Creek/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of dogs chasing horses resulted in the cite and release of a 68 yoa Kamiah male for Dogs at Large Linder Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 17/Unable to Locate; Fire Elk Summit/Transferred to FS; Welfare check Bullock Lane/No Report; Citizen dispute Friendship Ln/No Report; 911 hangup Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Rock in roadway Selway Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Juvenile problem East Ave Stites/No Report; CPOR service Kooskia area; Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 153/Transferred to ISP;
GPD
Unsecure premises Dawn Dr; Medical South A St; Welfare check Idaho Ave; Suspicious activity E North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer Bash St; Medical transfer Cottonwood;
Thursday, July 14
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle non-injury accident Big Salmon Rd MP 16/Report Taken; Medical S Main St Riggins; CPOR service Bridge St; Harassment Grangeville area/Report Taken; Reckless motorcycles Hwy 13 MP 6/No Report; Theft Getta Creek/No Report; Medical Reservation Line Rd; Arrest White Bird Area/Resulted in the arrest of a 44yo White Bird man for an Idaho County Warrant;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Ridgeway Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Welfare check Southfork area/Pending; Medical East St; Abandoned Vehicle Friendship Ln/Vehicle moved; Medical Hwy 12 MP 142; Citizen Assist Selway Rd/Transferred to FS; Animal Noise Black Diamond Ln/Pending; Domestic Dispute Main St/No Report; Medical S Main St; Disorderly Clearwater Ave/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Citizen assist W Main St; Attempted burglary W Main St; Theft N State St; Accident w/damages E Main St; Loose Dogs W Main St;
CPD
Trespassing Foster Ave;
Friday, July 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic Hazard Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose dog Hwy 95 MP 223/Unable to Locate; Parking Problem Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Accident w/damages S Main St/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 240/Resulted in the arrest of a 26yo Washington man for DUI and Resisting/Obstructing, the man was also cited for Fail to Carry Driver’s License and Fail to Yield at a Yield Sign;
Kooskia/Elk City
Contempt of Court Liberty Ln/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Clearwater St/No Report; Suspicious Black Diamond Ln/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Rockslide Selway Rd MP 1/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Selway Rd MP 1/No Report; Slide Off Hwy 12 MP 211/No Report; Medical Winter Ave; Suspicious female Hwy 12 & Hwy 13 Intersection/47yo Alaska woman warned for Hitch Hiking and Pedestrian in the Roadway; Medical Ridgewood Drive; Fraud Tinker Ln/No Report;
GPD
Medical N Idaho Ave; Medical E North St; Suspicious females N State S; Fish & Game Problem Maple St;
Saturday, July 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious males Main St Riggins/Unable to Locate; Property Damage Crash Cash Ln/No Report; Utility Box Fire Rapid River/No Report; Citizen Assist Carey Creek Boat Ramp/No Report; Missing Person Shorts Bar/Located & Ok; Medical Orchard View Rd; Medical Hwy 95 MP 203.5; Traffic Hazard Hwy 95 MP 194.5/Unable to Locate; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 218/Resulted in citation issued to 33yo Nevada man for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Paraphernalia;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical No Horse Ln; Parking Problem Broadway Ave/vehicle moved; Medical Caribel Rd; Trespassing Hwy 14 MP 31.3/No Report; Citizen Assist Clearwater Ave/No Report; Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Medical Moose Creek Airstrip; Medical Powell Rd; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69/vehicle moved; Citizen Dispute Eldarado Creek/Transferred to FS; Medical Main St; Theft Ridgewood Drive/Report Taken; Trespassing Skyline Drive/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Agency Assist 3rd St Kamiah/No Report; DUI Kamiah to Lapwai/Unable to Locate, Transferred to ISP and Lewis Co;
GPD
Suspicious S Scott St; Loose horse East North 4th & N Blvd; Loose dogs N Myrtle St; Animal Neglect Main St; Found Property City Park;
CPD
Vin Inspection East St;
Sunday, July 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Welfare Check Carey Creek Boat Ramp/No Report; Animal Neglect Airport Rd/No Report; Fraud S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Milner Trail/Transferred to FS; Citizen Assist Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 & Seven Devils Rd; Animal Neglect Hwy 95 MP 242/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hawthorn Ln; Two vehicle noninjury accident FS Rd 653/Report Taken; Citizen Dispute Hwy 14 MP 13.5/No Report; One vehicle noninjury accident Crooked River Rd MP 4/No Report; Suspicious vehicles Ridgewood Drive/No Report; Missing Person Mallard Creek/Located & Ok; One vehicle accident with injuries Hwy 12 MP 73.5/Report Taken; Vicious Dogs Fountain St/owner warned for dog at large; Welfare Check Crane Hill Rd/No Report; Suspicious male Hwy 12 MP 66/Unable to Locate; Suspicious male Thenon St/Unable to Locate; One vehicle accident with damages Hwy 12 MP 70/No Report; Medical No Horse Ln;
GPD
Disorderly 7th and N Hall St; Abandoned Vehicle W North St; Medical East North 2nd St; Medical East North 2nd St;
CPD
Suspicious persons Foster Ave.
