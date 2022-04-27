April 18 – April 24, 2022
Monday, April 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Reckless driving Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205 SB/Unable to Locate; Complain about drone Hammer Creek area/No Report; Suicidal threats Idaho County area/No Report; Attempt to Locate Idaho County area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
VIN E Business Hwy 12; Medical Rhett Creek; Fire Adams Grade & Tommy Taha; Suspicious activity West St/No Report;
GPD
Found bike W S 1st St & N College;
Tuesday, April 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 34 yoa Boise male Radar Rd; Agency assist Ironwood Dr/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Stalking Quail Ln/Report Taken; Reckless driving Clearwater Main St/No Report; Report of panhandling Adams Grade/No Report; Citizen dispute Stites area/No Report; 911 hangups West Ave/No Report;
GPD
911 hangups West Side Ln; Juvenile problem E Main St; Residential alarm E North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical Lewiston St;
Wednesday, April 20
Grangeville/Riggins
Property damage Service Flats Rd/Report Taken; CPOR service Stites Rd; Suspicious activity Slate Creek Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Linder Ln; Abandoned vehicles tagged x2 Hwy 13 MP 16; Abandoned vehicle tagged x1 Hwy 13 MP 18; Medical American River Rd; Juvenile problem Front St/No Report; Suicide threats Clear Creek Rd/No Report; Agency assist Maple St Kamiah; CPOR service Hwy 12 MP 80; Vehicle theft Esther St/No Report; Loose cows Pleasant Valley Rd/No Report; Fraud Blackbird Dr/No Report; Report of dog chasing deer Elk City/No Report; Medical West St;
GPD
Unsecure premises Hill St; Welfare check Lake St; Violation of No Contact Order South E St; Vicious dog North A St; Vicious dog North A St; CPOR service North A St; Juvenile problem W S 1st St; Juvenile problem N Hall St;
Thursday, April 21
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute Squaw Creek Rd/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 185/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 162 MP 13/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Unsecure premises Main St Kooskia/No Report; One vehicle non-injury rollover Hwy 12 MP 107/Report Taken; Agency assist Skyline Dr; Medical Battle Ridge Rd; Theft of signs Hwy 12/Pending; Welfare check Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Elder Abuse Woodland Ave/Transferred; Disorderly Elk St/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 68; Agency Assist Delaware St/No Report; Agency Assist Skyline Drive/No Report;
GPD
Barking dogs North D St; Found property Main St; Medical West South St;
CPD
Parking Problem Main St; Vin Inspection Main St;
Friday, April 22
Grangeville/Riggins
Cow Problem Hwy 95 MP 256/Unable to Locate; Medical Cove Rd; Suspicious Radar Rd/Report Taken; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 170/Unable to Locate; Welfare Check Lower Ranch Drive/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency Assist Main St Kamiah/Transferred; Contempt of Court Liberty Lane/No Report; Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Agency Assist Cochran Drive/Report Taken; Gas Skip Hwy 12 MP 71/Report Taken; Wildlife Problem Toll Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Citizen Dispute Ridgewood Drive/No Report;
GPD
Accident w/damages Main St; Found Property Grangeville Area;
CPD
Loose Goat School St;
Saturday, April 23
Grangeville/Riggins
Trespassing Harmony Ln/No Report; Welfare Check Cove Rd/No Report; Accident w/injuries Hwy 95 MP 235/Report Taken; Injured Deer Cove Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare Check Cochran Drive/No Report; Suspicious Hill St Alley/No Report; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 159/Resulted in citation to 30yo MT female for marijuana, paraphernalia, open container, DWP, speeding and 23yo MT male cited for open container; Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Drugs Hwy 12 MP 159/Resulted in citation to 21yo MT male for marijuana, paraphernalia, contributing alcohol to a minor, speeding and 18yo MT female cited for marijuana, paraphernalia, minor in possession, open container, and 23yo MT female cited for open container; Medical Ridgewood Drive; Medical Hwy 162 MP 20; Medical Austree Ln;
GPD
Parking Problem N State St; Medical East North 2nd St; DUI Idaho St; DUI Grangeville Area; Medical Transfer Grangeville;
CPD
Medical Hogan St; Medical Foster Ave; Traffic Offense East St;
Sunday, April 24
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose Cows Hwy 95 MP 237/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose Cows Tahoe Loop/No Report; Suspicious Hwy 12 MP 78.5/Unfounded; Citizen Dispute Hwy 12 MP 67.5/No Report; Suspicious Elk St/No Report; Animal Problem Cochran Drive/No Report; Medical Kidder Ridge Rd;
GPD
DUI North Meadow; Domestic Dispute North Meadow.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.