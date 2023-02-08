Jan. 30 – Feb. 5, 2023
Monday, Jan. 30
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Citizen assist East St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental problems resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Stites male for an Idaho County Warrant East St Stites; VIN Sill Creek Rd; Suspicious activity Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 26/No Report; Elder abuse Woodland Rd/Pending; Trespassing Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Neglected cows Caribel Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; Weapons offense Lukes Gulch Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist/fire Nezperce Ln Kamiah; Domestic dispute Caribel Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical Dawn Dr;
CPD
Citizen assist East St;
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd; Medical Riverview Ave; Medical W Main St;
Kooskia/Elk City
Neglected dogs Esther St/No Report; Citizen dispute Shenandoah Dr/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; CPOR service Shenandoah Dr; CPOR service Caribel Rd; Chimney fire Beaverslide Rd; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 56 yoa Kamiah male for Felony Attempted Strangulation B Fir Rd;
GPD
Parking problem S Hall St; Medical W North 3rd St; Medical North Myrtle St; Medical South D St;
Wednesday, Feb. 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Front St Ferdinand; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 6-10; Medical Radar Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Fernwood, ID female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 256; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 260;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic hazard Adams Grade Rd/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/Pending; Dog at large Mule Deer Dr/Pending; Contempt of court Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Civil standby Shenandoah Dr; Utility problem Sweeney Hill Rd; Theft Harris Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Harassment Main St Stites/No Report; CPOR Shenandoah Dr; Domestic dispute resulted in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Kamiah male for False Imprisonment/Domestic Battery Caribel Rd; Suspicious Adams Grade Rd/Unable to Locate; Welfare check B Fir Rd/No Report;
GPD
Death S Boulevard St; Found property W Main St; VIN South D St; Medical South D St; Threatening S Idaho Ave; Fender bender W North St; Medical transfer Main St; Harassment Park St; Custodial interference E North 2nd St; Fraud South C St;
CPD
Suspicious activity Lewiston St;
Thursday, Feb. 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire alarm Slate Creek Rd; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 195/No Report; Medical Division St Ferdinand; Reckless driving Old Hwy 7 MP 4/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Fall Ave; Medical Hwy 12 MP 151; Agency assist Hwy 12 MP 71; Civil standby B Fir Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 12 MP 151/Transferred to ITD; Found property Main St/No Report; Mental problems N Thenon St/No Report; Welfare check Larch Rd Kamiah/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious W Main St; Abandoned vehicle N Hall St; Embezzlement West South St; Runaway juvenile South C St; Medical E North St;
CPD
Medical Madison Ave; 911 pocket dial East St;
Friday, Feb. 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Vicious dog Homestead Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle property damage accident Hwy 13 MP 4/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Woodland Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68; VIN Pine St; Neglected dogs Main St Elk City/No Report; Rocks in roadway Woodland & Glenwood Rd/No Report; Reckless driving report resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Sacramento, CA male and the arrest of a 19 yoa Sacramento, CA male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance S Main St; Medical Ridgewood Dr;
GPD
Welfare check Nez Perce St; Loose dog W Main St; Medical N Myrtle St; Trespassing North D St; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 39 yoa Grangeville male for Felony Domestic Battery Nezperce St; Vandalism E North 5th St;
Saturday, Feb. 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 25 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Hwy 95 MP 255; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 26 yoa Grangeville male for Felony DUI/Reckless Driving, cite and release of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Open Container, cite and release of 19 yoa Cottonwood male for Open Container/Minor in Possession, cite and release of a 24 yoa male for Open Container Hwy 7 MP 13; Commercial alarm Keuterville Rd/No Report; Trespassing Tolo Lake Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 71; Vandalism Wilson Creek/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 85; Welfare check Tahoe Loop/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Weippe for Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of Marijuana Hwy 12 MP 88; Rocks in roadway Hwy 162 MP 15-16/Transferred to ITD; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 30 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Front & Main St; Medical Hwy 13 MP 10; Children reported not in safety restrains Hill & Nickle St/Transferred to Lewis County; Disorderly Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Vandalism Nez Perce St; Fire, controlled burn, State St & Truck Rt; Threatening Cunningham St; Harassment North D St;
Sunday, Feb. 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 227; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 51 yoa Riggins male for Idaho County Warrant Seven Devils Rd; Medical N Main St Riggins; One vehicle non-injury accident resulted in the cite and release of a 41 yoa Grangeville male for DWP/No Insurance Hwy 95 MP 229;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 20 yoa Kamiah male for DUI/Minor in Consumption Adams Grade & Larradon Dr; Agency assist Kamiah area;
GPD
Welfare check E Main St; Disorderly E Main St; Weapon offense N Meadow St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Joes.
