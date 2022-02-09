Jan. 31 – Feb. 6, 2022
Monday, January 31
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of package/firearm N Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Possible DUI N Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Radar Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of firewood Lightning Loop Rd/No Report; Welfare check Sweeney Hill Rd/No Report; Medical Main St Elk City; Medical Hwy 13 MP 24; Dog bite Tinker Rd/No Report; Welfare check Elk St Harpster/No Report; Report of pedestrian in roadway Hwy 12 MP 73/Unable to Locate; Medical Timber Ridge; Runaway juvenile Kooskia area/No Report; One vehicle rollover non injury Hwy 95 MP 172.3/Transferred to Adams County;
Tuesday, February 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose water buffalo Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Identity theft Grangeville area/No Report; Medical Rapid River Rd; Medical Country Court Dr; Welfare check Cove Rd/No Report; Multiple slide offs Hwy 95 MP 229/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 251/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 227/No Report; Attempt to Locate Idaho County/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Kooskia; Strong propane smell Main St Elk City/No Report; Injured deer Toll Rd/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency assist Kamiah/No Report; Parking problem Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Agency assist Kamiah/Transferred to Lewis Co; Harassment Clearwater Ave/No Report; Juvenile party Fir Rd Kamiah/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Billings, MT male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 12 MP 87;
GPD
Loose dog W North St; Threatening Tamera Dr; Loud music South E St;
CPD
Two-vehicle non-injury accident Front & Lewiston;
Wednesday, February 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to locate Grangeville area; Citizen assist S Main St Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Kooskia; Welfare check Pine Ave/No Report; Report of neglected dogs Main St Stites/No Report; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 162 MP 15/Report Taken;
GPD
Welfare check W Main St; Medial W South 1st St; Medical E North St;
Thursday, February 3
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Hammer Creek Rd; Abandoned vehicle Klapprich Ln; Medical Mt Idaho Cemetery Rd; Medical N Main St Riggins; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 24 yoa Stratford, OK male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 240;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Clear Creek Rd; Reckless driver Hill St/No Report; Medical Friendship Ln; Medical Shenandoah Dr; Medical Wall Creek Rd; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia; Possible medical Esther St/Transferred to Lewiston PD; Death Ping St; Possible DUI Kooskia area Unable to Locate; Report of domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 50 yoa Fairview, UT male for Felony Domestic Battery Hwy 14 MP 28;
GPD
Medical E North 2nd St; Suspicious activity Truck Rt; Medical W N 2nd St;
Friday, February 4
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Time Zone; Snowmobile injury accident Burgdorf/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 243; One vehicle slide off w/ blockage Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 245; Welfare check Cow Creek Rd/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 242; Medical North Main St Riggins; Injury multiple vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 180.5/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hidden Springs Circle; Suspicious activity Sleepy Ln/No Report; Slide off Stites Rd; Residential alarm Happy Hollow/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of disabled permit Franklin Dr/No Report; Domestic dispute Celestial Way/No Report; Citizen assist Fountain Ct/No Report; Rock in roadway Hwy 12 MP 58/Transferred to ITD; Mental problems Hwy 13/No Report; Harassment N Main St/No Report; Lost property N Main St Kooskia; Agency assist Dreher Ln Kamiah;
GPD
Harassment W Main St; Medical A & W North St; Theft Hill St; Unsecure premises Truck Rt; Juvenile problem E S 6th St;
Saturday, February 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 & Canyon Rd; Agency assist on recovered stolen vehicle N Main St Riggins/Transferred to Valley Co; Suspicious vehicle Dairy Mountain White Bird/Transferred to FS; Utility problem W Main St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Day Rd & Reservation Line Rd/Unable to Locate; Reckless driving Fish Hatchery Rd/Unable to Locate; Medical S Main St Riggins; Large boulder in roadway Hwy 95 MP 229/Transferred to ITD; Medical N Myrtle St; Death Poor Farm Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Hwy 12 MP 104.5; Contempt of court Celestial Way/Report Taken; Agency assist Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Juvenile problem Clear Creek Rd/Report Taken; Rental problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Contempt of court Skyline Dr/No Report; One vehicle accident Hwy 162 MP 20/Transferred to Lewis Co; Traffic stop resulting in multiple citations Woodland Rd & Beaverslide/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical N Myrtle; 911 hangup N Florence St; Runaway juvenile Harpster area; Medical N Myrtle St;
Sunday, February 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249; Agency assist Ironwood Dr; Medical S Main St Riggins; Theft of boat Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to BLM; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 29 yoa Lacey, WA male for Possession of Controlled Substance/Possession of Paraphernalia Johnston Cutoff & Cash Ln;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Main St Stites; Trespassing Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police; Suicide threats Adams Grade/No Report; Disabled vehicle Main St Kooskia; Rock in roadway Clear Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 20.2/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Parking problem E N 2nd St; Medical E S 6th St; Suspicious vehicle W South 1st St; Citizen assist North C St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.