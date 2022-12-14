Dec. 5 – 11, 2022
Monday, Dec. 5
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 237/Unable to Locate; Non-injury two vehicle accident N Meadow St/Report Taken; Cows in highway Hwy 95 MP 252/Unable to Locate; Slide off Knoll Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ISP; Medical transfer Airport Rd; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 211/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen assist Hwy 13 MP 24; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 43 yoa Kooskia male for DWP Hwy 12 MP 67; Debris in roadway Hwy 12 MP 142.5/Transferred to ITD; Civil standby Celestial Way; Citizen dispute Front St/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Stites Grade Rd/Report Taken; Medical Hwy 12; Suicide threat resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Kamiah female for Aggravated Assault Hemlock St; House fire S Main St Kooskia; Medical Hwy 13;
GPD
Suspicious activity N Junction; Citizen assist W Main St; Welfare check Main St; Suspicious activity W Main St; Citizen assist South B St;
CPD
Theft Main St;
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Grangeville Salmon Rd; Vehicle vs deer Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Reckless driving Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Hwy 162 MP 19; Medical Chief Looking Glass Ln; VIN Harpster Dr; Parking problem Hwy 14 MP 7.25; Citizen dispute Old Golden Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 12 MP 86; Rock in roadway Hwy 13 MP 20/Transferred to ITD; Injury ATV crash Adams Grade & Larradon Rd/Report Taken; Chimney fire Broadway Ave; Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the cite and release of a 33 yoa Cameron, NC female for DUI Woodland Rd;
GPD
Commercial alarm W North St; Medical N Florence St; Fire alarm West South 1st St;
CPD
Citizen dispute King St; Juvenile problem Lewiston & Foster;
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to locate Riggins area/No Report; Medical Riener Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 2.2/No Report; Fraud Cemetery Rd White Bird/Report Taken; CPOR service Hwy 95 S; Found property Main St Riggins; CPOR service Frei Ln; Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd; House fire Dewey Saddle Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Beaver Nob Ln/Report Taken; Medical Front St; Report of dog poisoning Liberty Ln/No Report; Fraud Agee Ln/Report Taken; Slide off Ridgewood Dr; Suicide attempt Tom Taha Creek; Slide4 off Hwy 12 MP 69; Weapon offense Main St Elk City;
GPD
Suspicious N Junction St; Medical East North St; Disorderly North C St; Commercial alarm W Main St;
Thursday, Dec. 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Embezzlement Hwy 13 MP 1/Report Taken; Report of snow drifts Greencreek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Threatening 1st St Ferdinand/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 84; Loose dog Larradon Dr; VIN Spruce St; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24.5/Unable to Locate; Attempted burglary Locust Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to Locate; Welfare check East Court Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;
GPD
Medical East South 6th St; Utility problem W North St; Medical East South St; Suspicious activity W Main St;
Friday, Dec. 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Cemetery Rd/No Report; Property damage Cash Ln/No Report; Citizen assist Riggins area/No Report – Civil; House fire Dewey Saddle Rd; Vandalism S Main St Riggins/No Report; Neglected horse Nine Pipe Ln/Transferred to Tribal Police; Welfare check Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Littering Cottonwood Butte Rd/No Report; Motorcycle pursuit resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa White Bird male for Felony Eluding/DWP Old Hwy 95; Dumpster fire Hwy 95 MP 247; CPOR service 1st St Ferdinand; Heavy wind causing snow drifts Hwy 95 MP 250/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist East Court Rd; Suicide attempt Hwy 12 MP 66.75/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Elk Summit Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Shenandoah & Glenwood Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Disorderly Dike St/No Report;
GPD
Medical North Myrtle St; Found license plate, returned to owner Truck Rt; Medical W Main St; Medical W South St;
CPD
Trespassing East St;
Saturday, Dec. 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Snow drifting Hwy 95 MP 224-235/Transferred to ITD; Snow drifting Hwy 95 MP 244-245/Transferred to ITD; Damaged road sign in roadway Hwy 95 MP 225/Transferred to ITD; Snow drifting Denver & Fenn Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Agency assist Hwy 95 S; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 190/Transferred to Road Dept; Abandoned vehicle Whitewater Wilderness Dr; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 222; Medical Heath Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 6/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Contempt of Court violation Celestial Way/No Report; Agency assist Fountain St; Medical Pine Ave; Medical Hwy 14 MP 44; Citizen assist Main St Kooskia; Medical Apple Ln Kamiah; Rock in roadway Toll Rd/Transferred to ITD; Child abuse American River Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Loop Dr Kamiah/No Report; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Schuster Ln/No Report; Runaway juvenile Elk City area/No Report; Parking problem Hwy 13 MP 24;
GPD
Loose horses S Hall & Madison; Medical N Myrtle St; Medical S Idaho St; Suspicious West South 1st St;
CPD
Threatening 1st South St;
Sunday, Dec. 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Black ice Greencreek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Attempt to Locate, located & OK, Kooskia area; Trespassing S Main St Riggins/Report Taken; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 219; Medical Hwy 95; Previous house fire reigniting Dewey Saddle Rd; Excessive water on highway Hwy 13 MP 4/Transferred to ITD; Deliver message Lake Rd; Traffic stop resulted in the arrest of a 33 yoa Stites female for Possession of Methamphetamines/Possession of Marijuana Thenon & B St; Fire, controlled burn, Hwy 95 MP 222;
Kooskia/Elk City
Suspicious vehicle Main St Kooskia/No Report; Juvenile problem Main St Stites/No Report; Medical Clearwater Main St; Loose horse Hwy 13 MP 22.7; Suspicious vehicle Moon House Rd/No Report; Dog attack Main St Kooskia/No Report; Vicious dog Woodland Red Fir St/Report Taken; Theft-Automobile Shenandoah & Glenwood Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
Medical N Junction St; Medical South D St; Parking problem E North 2nd St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.