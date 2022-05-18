May 9 – May 15, 2022
Monday, May 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Wanted person area Grangeville/No Report; Rockslide Hwy 95 MP 229-230/Transferred to ITD; Cows in roadway Hwy 95 MP 238; Tobacco problem Keuterville Rd/No Report; Welfare check Seven Devils/No Report; Rockslide Old Hwy 95 & Doumecq Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 & Zumalt Rd; Aggressive dogs Indian Circle/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Bridge St White Bird;
Kooskia/Elk City
Agency assist Appaloosa Dr; Rockslide Hwy 13 MP 7-8/Transferred to ITD; Medical Larradon Dr; Report of sheep killed Meadowlark Ln/Transferred to Fish & Game; Parking problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Citizen assist Pine Rd/No Report; Report of reckless driving resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Reckless Driving Hwy 12 MP 74/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Victor, MT Hwy 12 MP 98; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/No Report; Report of reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Slide off American River Rd; Prowler Linder Ln/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog Truck Rt & Nezperce St; Parking problem Crooks St & 3rd St; Citizen assist Scott St; Citizen assist W South 1st St; Harassment Grangeville area; Commercial alarm W Main St;
Tuesday, May 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft Gold Rush Ln/No Report; Medical Bucks Blvd; House fire Cooper St White Bird; Welfare check Westlake & Sawmill Rd/Unable to Locate; Prowler Ironwood Dr/No Report; Identity theft Crooks St; Missing person located Red Rock Rd/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Mental problem Bucks Blvd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 295 SB/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Identity theft Front St Ferdinand/No Report; Citizen assist Stites area; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 69/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 71/Unable to locate;
GPD
Agency assist W Main St; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville female for Aggravated DUI Felony, Injury to a Child X4, Possession Paraphernalia, Reckless Driving, Possession of a Controlled Substance W Main St; Reckless driving Main St; Found wallet W S 1st St;
CPD
VIN Foster Ave;
Wednesday, May 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 238; Attempt to Locate Riggins area/Pending; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 238; Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd; Animal Neglect Gulch Rd/Pending;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Big Cedar; Loose dogs Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Medical W N 2nd St; Report of road washing out Celestial Way/No Report; Vicious animal Sonny Drive/No Report; Loose horses Hwy 13 MP 23/Unable to Locate; Traffic Offense Tom Taha Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Burglary Upper Maxwell Lane/No Report; Medical View Rd; Missing Person Hwy 12 MP 103/Located & Ok; Juvenile Problem Hwy 12 MP 72-74/Unable to Locate; Juvenile Problem Front St/Unable to Locate; Loose horse Hwy 13 MP 14/Pending; Loose dog Hwy 12 MP 96/No Report;
GPD
Tobacco problem N Junction St; Found Property W North St; Domestic Dispute N Junction; Loose dog Jefferson St;
CPD
Medical Myrtle St;
Thursday, May 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Fire Secesh River Rd; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Loose Cows Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; One vehicle noninjury property damage accident Hwy 95 MP 258/No Report; Vicious Animal First St Ferdinand/Report Taken; Animal Problem Slate Creek Rd/No Report; Traffic Offense Greencreek Rd/Unable to Locate; Rocks in the road Hwy 95 MP 201/Transferred to ITD; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 179-180/Transferred to Adams County; Injured deer Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to Fish and Game; Medical Halfway to Heaven Ln Riggins;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic Offense Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Two vehicle non injury accident Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Loose dog Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Vin Inspection Esther St; Vin Inspection Newsome St; Medical Hwy 12 Mp 103.7; Fraud Hobart Rd/Report Taken; Loose dogs Hwy 14 MP 14/No Report; Traffic Offense Woodland Rd/Unable to Locate; Suspicious Woodland Rd/No Report; Attempt to Locate Kooskia – Kamiah Area/Subject returned home;
GPD
Two vehicle accident w/damages South C St;
Friday, May 13
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle accident Fish Hatchery Rd/Report Taken; Medical Ironwood Dr; Two vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 254/Report Taken; Report of vehicle smoking Hwy 95 MP 232/Unfounded; Safety concern for children playing in a culvert Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Medical N Main St Riggins; Medical 3rd Ave Ferdinand;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Lukes Gulch Rd; Agency assist Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Trespassing Clearwater Ave/No Report; Loose goats Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Report of speeders Pine Rd/No Report; Medical Selway Rd; Report of juveniles on go karts Hemlock Rd/Unable to Locate; Loose cows Woodland Rd;
GPD
Commercial alarm South E St; Trespassing N Idaho Ave; Loose dog South E St; Medical S Park St; Parking problem E S 4th St; Parking problem E S 3rd St;
Saturday, May 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 18 yoa Harpster male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 & Denver Cemetary Rd/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Fish Hatchery Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff; Rocks in roadway Hwy 95 MP 230/Transferred to ITD; Parking problem Big Salmon Rd/Transferred to BLM; Report of indecent exposure resulted in the arrest of a 56 yoa Hayden male for Indecent Exposure, DUI and Carry Concealed while Intoxicated Big Salmon Rd; 911 calls Hwy 95/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 67/Unable to Locate; Loose horse Horizon Ln/No Report; House fire Skyline Dr; Citizen dispute Fall Ave/No Report; Medical Big Cedar Rd;
GPD
Medical Washington Ave; Abandoned vehicle W Main St; House check Maple St; Suspicious activity W South 1st St;
Sunday, May 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Theft of horse Hwy 95 N/No Report; Suspicious activity Old Hwy 95/No Report; Owl problem Canyon Rd/Transferred to F&G; Domestic dispute McBoyle Rd/No Report; Calf out S Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Medical S Main St Riggins; Traffic hazard Old Hwy 7 & Halford Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 97; Medical Hwy 13 MP 23; Suspicious activity Hwy 12 MP 122/Transferred to ISP; Trespassing Lightning Creek Rd/No Report; Medical West St; Trespassing Clearwater Ave/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Big Cedar & Red Fir; Citizen dispute over dog Cedar Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Medical Hill St Kamiah; Medical Hwy 12 MP 71; Attempted aggravated assault by vehicle Woodland Rd/Report Taken;
GPD
911 hangup calls Aspen Ln; Welfare check Grangeville; Possible gunshots E South 2nd St; Contempt court South E St; Suspicious activity South D & W South 1st.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.