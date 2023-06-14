June 5–11, 2023
Monday, June 5
Grangeville/Riggins
One vehicle rollover accident Hwy 95 MP 233/Report Taken; Death Hwy 95 MP 185/Report Taken; Medical N Main St Riggins; Medical Park St Riggins; Parking problem Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Abandoned vehicle Leitch Creek Rd;
GPD
Found property E Main St; Medical Lincoln Ave; Possible child abuse South E St; Burglary Scott St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St; Missing person, located, Smith St; Runaway juvenile, located, Broadway St;
Tuesday, June 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen dispute over property lines Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Barking dog Church St Riggins/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 228/No Report; CPOR service Slate Creek Rd; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 240/Unable to Locate; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 21 yoa Superior, CO for felony Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms w/ intent to deliver, felony Possession of Dimethyltryptamine, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Legend Drug without a Prescription and Open Container Hwy 95 MP 254;
Kooskia/Elk City
Weapons offense S Front St/No Report; Suspicious vehicle, broken down, Woodland & Beaverslide Rd/No Report; Weapon offense Big Cedar Rd/Report Taken; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 64 YOA Boise male for overlength and overweight violations Main St Stites; Non-injury one vehicle accident Hwy 14 MP 3.5/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 12 MP 68/Unable to Locate; Missing person, located, Hwy 13/No Report; Report of speeders Tinker Ln & Battle Ridge; Debris in roadway Hwy 12 MP 82/Transferred to ITD; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 82/Report Taken;
GPD
VIN North C & Pine St; Runaway juvenile, located, North C St; Reckless driving E South 6th St; Reckless driving S Meadow St;
CPD
Medical Gilmore St;
Wednesday, June 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Prostitution Riggins area/Report Taken; Welfare check Salmon Dr/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 233/No Report; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 255; Report of road being wiped out Race Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Deer Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 12 MP 71; Loose cows Mule Deer Dr/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 34 yoa Kooskia male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container North St Stites; Medical Main St Stites; Citizen assist Caribel Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 49 yoa Kooskia male for DUI Main & 3rd Ave; Medical Hwy 12 MP 74;
GPD
Citizen assist W Main St; Threatening South D St; Fraud Harrison St; Loose dog W Main St; Overdoes W Main St;
Thursday, June 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Report of an accident resulted in the arrest of a 22 yoa Grangeville male for Failure to Report an Accident, cite and release for DUI Tolo Lake & Lake Rd; Property damage Cash Ln/Pending; Rental problem Shuck Creek Rd/No Report; Overlength violation report Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Suspicious Grangeville area/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 234/Unable to Locate; Non-injury one vehicle accident Monastery Rd/No Report; Report of reckless driving resulted in the arrest of a 52 yoa Meridian female for DUI/Open Container Hwy 95 MP 195; Suspicious activity Ferdinand area/No Report; Fireworks Hwy 95 MP 198;
Kooskia/Elk City
Barking dog Chief Looking Glass Ln/No Report; Medical Friendship Ln; Report of speed bumps place by personal residence Caribel Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident, vehicle in the river, Hwy 12 MP 143/Transferred to ISP; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 100;
GPD
Welfare check Washington St; Parking problem E North 3rd St; Goat ordinance violation N State St;
Friday, June 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Non-injury fender bender Hwy 95 MP 200/No Report; Loose dogs N Main St Riggins/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Crea Rd; Trespassing resulting in the arrest of a 35 yoa Lewiston male for Resist/Obstruct/Nez Perce County Warrant Hoots Ln; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 95;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Skyline Dr/Transferred to Tribal Police; Medical Skyline Dr; Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 21/Transferred to ITD; Lightning strike fire Mill Rd Clearwater; Overlength violations Lukes Gulch Rd/Unable to Locate; Parking problem Broadway Ave/No Report; Medical Larradon Dr;
GPD
Reckless driving Hwy 13 MP 1;
CPD
Reckless driving Smith St; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 254;
Saturday, June 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Caldwell male for Felony DUI/Reckless Driving and the cite and release of a 51 yoa Boise male for Open Container Hwy 95 MP 258; Dead deer in roadway Hwy 95 MP 243; Attempt to locate Idaho County, overdue motorist; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 231/No Report; Fatal accident Hwy 95 MP 199/Report Taken; Fire White Bird Ridge Rd; Welfare check Long Haul Rd/No Report; Injury ATV accident resulted in the cite and release of a 58 yoa Meridian female for DUI Warren Wagon Rd; Medical Radar Rd Cottonwood; Medical Hwy 95 MP 227;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Cedar Hollow Ln/No Report; Report of dog killing chickens Lukes Gulch Rd/Report Taken; Theft Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Parking problem Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Medical alarm N Myrtle St; Disorderly Cunningham St;
Sunday, June 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 267/Transferred to ISP; Trespassing 3rd St Ferdinand/No Report; Possible injury boat crash Salmon River/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 197/Transferred to ISP; Threatening River St White Bird/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 224/No Report; Citizen dispute Kamiah area/No Report; Medical Rapid River Ct; Medical Rapid River Ct; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 230-234/Unable to Locate; Report of person walking in roadway Hwy 95 MP 180/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Text to 911, unfounded, Hwy 12 MP 162; Medical Elk Creek Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 13 & Hwy 12; Medical Front St;
GPD
Medical transfer St Joes; Vicious dog Hill St;
CPD
Medical transfer Tri State; Prowler East St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.