March 6–12, 2023
Monday, March 6
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle vs Phone Cable Hwy 95 MP 192.5/Report Taken; Medical Old Pollock Rd; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 176; Slick roads Hwy 95 MP 252/Transferred to ITD; Traffic Offense Hwy 95 MP 241/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Threatening Hwy 13 MP 24/No Report; Suspicious male Stites Area/Unable to Locate; Abandoned Vehicle Glenwood Rd & Adams Grade Rd/Vehicle Removed; Burglary Hwy 12 MP 69/Report Taken; Slick roads Hwy 162 MP 14-19/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Found Property W Main St;
Tuesday, March 7
Grangeville/Riggins
Broken road sign Jentges Rd & Wensman Rd/Transferred to Greencreek Highway District; Medical Meadow View Ln; Fish & Game Issue Rapid View Rd/Transferred to FG; Vehicle Theft Old Hwy 95/No Report; Fire Hwy 95 MP 192/Controlled Burn; Suicide Threat Old White Bird Hill Rd/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical B Fir Rd; Suspicious vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 12 MP 72.5/No Report; Agency Assist Kooskia Area/No Report; Trespassing East St/No Report; Theft Hwy 13 MP 13/No Report;
GPD
Utility Problem N State St;
Wednesday, March 8
Grangeville/Riggins
Vehicle Theft Hwy 95 MP 241/Resulted in the arrest of a 32yo Orofino woman for Grand Theft and Burglary; Agency Assist Hwy 95 MP 261/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Mental Problems Thenon St/No Report; Harassment Liberty Ln/No Report; Vandalism Hwy 13 MP 17/No Report; Domestic Dispute Pine Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd & Cottonwood Creek Rd/Unable to Locate; Juvenile Problem Main St Stites/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Parking Problem South C St; Parking Problem W Main St & N College; Citizen Assist S Meadow St; Reckless Driving Cunningham St; Trespassing North D St;
CPD
Alcohol Offense Front St;
Thursday, March 9
Grangeville/Riggins
Dead deer in the roadway Hwy 95 MP 182/Transferred to ITD; Child Abuse Diamond Springs Rd/No Report – Civil Matter; Suspicious package Cheyenne Dr/No Report; 911 hangup N Main St & Cherry Ln/Phone issue, no emergency; Missing Person Day Rd/No Report; Reckless Driving Lambs Grade & Reservation Line Rd/Resulted in citation issued to a 32yo Ohio man for Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device and Text While Driving; Vin Inspection Greencreek Rd/No Report; Vehicle vs Deer Hwy 95 MP 188/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Injured deer Esther Spur Rd/No Report; Vandalism N Front St/No Report; Citizen Assist Woodland Rd/No Report; Loose dog Glenwood Rd/Unfounded; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 162 MP 15.5/Transferred to ISP; Theft Valley View Subdivision/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Harassment Liberty Ln/No Report; Citizen Assist Battle Ridge Rd/No Report; Medical N Front Rd; Smoke report Spruce Rd/No Report; Small avalanche blocking the roadway Hwy 12 MP 113/Transferred to ITD;
GPD
Vandalism East North 2nd St; Medical N Mill St;
CPD
Fire Maple St;
Friday, March 10
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide Off Elk Haven Cr & Grouse Ln/No Report; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 192.5/Owner put the cow back in; Drugs W Main St/Resulted in the arrest of a 30yo Spokane woman for Possession of Methamphetamine; Fish & Game Issue Hwy 14/Transferred to Fish and Game; Threatening Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report – Civil Matter;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Kidder Ridge Rd; Trespassing B Fir Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Glenwood Rd/No Report; Suspicious vehicle Moose Creek Area/Transferred to FS Law Enforcement; Citizen Dispute Fall Ave/No Report; Vandalism Woodland Rd/Transferred to Nez Perce Tribal Police; Citizen Dispute Dike St/No Report; Medical Mulledy Rd; Hay bale in the roadway Hwy 12 MP 70/Transferred to ITD; Medical Hwy 12 MP 142; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report;
GPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Lewiston; Medical Transfer to Lewiston;
Saturday, March 11
Grangeville/Riggins
Injured Deer Hwy 13 MP 4/Unable to Locate; Slide Off Hwy 95 MP 174/Transferred to ISP; Suspicious Vehicle Old Hwy 95/No Report; Citizen Assist Hwy 95 MP 241/No Report; Field Fire Deer Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Citizen Assist Indian Church Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 64yo Craigmont man for DUI, also cited for Backup Lights, Driving Left of Center, and Fail to Stop at Driveway; Domestic Dispute Glenwood Rd/Report Taken; Suspicious male Hwy 12 MP 68/Transferred to Lewis County; Medical Glenwood Rd; Suspicious vehicle Amber Ave/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Abandoned Vehicle Park St;
CPD
Medical Transfer Grangeville Airport; Medical Transfer Cottonwood Airport; Domestic Dispute Foster Ave;
Sunday, March 12
Grangeville/Riggins
Harassment Purdy Rd/No Report; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 & Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Domestic Dispute Mt Idaho Grade Rd/Resulted in the arrest of a 54yo Grangeville man for Felony Domestic Battery; Welfare Check Old White Bird Hill Rd/No Report; Drugs Hwy 95 MP 247/Resulted in citation issued to a 64yo Oregon man for Speeding, No Proof of Insurance, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Paraphernalia; Fire Old Hwy 7 & Reservation Line Rd; Medical Main St Riggins; Citizen Dispute S Main St/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Death Woodland Rd/Report Taken; Citizen Assist Hwy 12 MP 74/No Report; Vehicle fire Lukes Gulch Rd & Bridge St; Fire Flying Elk Drive; Medical North Front Rd; Agency Assist Kamiah Area/Unable to Locate; 911 hangup Mill Rd;
GPD
Medical N Idaho Ave; Vandalism N College St;
CPD
Medical Transfer to Coeur d’Alene.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.