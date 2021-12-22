Dec. 13 – Dec. 18, 2021
Monday, December 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Citizen assist Main St Riggins/No Report; Agency assist resulting in the arrest of an 18 yoa White Bird male for Fish & Game Violations Main St White Bird; Vandalism Grangeville Salmon Rd/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 48 yoa Elk City male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Hwy 14 & Hwy 13; Slide off Radar Rd; Slide off Cottonwood Butte Rd; Report of snow drifting the highway shut Hwy 95 MP 240-263/Transferred to ITD; Slide off x4 Hwy 95 MP 223-231; Trees leaning on power lines Nine Pipe Lane & Chicane Rd/Transferred to ICLP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 258;
Kooskia/Elk City
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 40 yoa Stites male for a Lewis County Warrant Hwy 12 MP 72; Medical Hwy 12 MP 73; Trespassing N Thenon St/No Report; Medical Clearwater St; Medical Hill St Kamiah;
GPD
Powerlines down South E St; Report of bus hitting downed powerline South E St; Parking problem Hill St; Unsecure premises E Main St;
CPD
Fender bender Main St; Medical Lewiston St; Suspicious activity Lewiston St;
Tuesday, December 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Power out Lucile area/Transferred to Idaho Power; Power outage Ferdinand area/Transferred to Avista; Slide off Hwy 162 MP 16; Slide off Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd; Tree blocking roadway Hwy 13 MP 6/Transferred to ITD; Slide off Hwy 7 & Woods Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 246; Adams County Warrant arrest of an 18 yoa White Bird male W Main St; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 7; Medical Time Zone Rd; Welfare check Rice Creek Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 13 & Truck Rt; Downed power lines Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 260/No Report; Downed power lines Volmer St Fenn; Slide off x2 Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Agency assist Hwy 95 MP 234/No Report; Tree limb blocking Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Abandoned vehicle Fish Hatchery Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Front St; Residential alarm Ridgewood Dr/No Report; Structure fire Motherlode Rd; Citizen assist Red Fir Rd/No Report; Tree blocking roadway Hwy 13 MP 11/Transferred to ITD; Report of dead bull Leitch Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Glenwood Rd; Slide off Hwy 162 MP 16; Downed power lines Woodland Rd; Domestic dispute 3rd Ave & Front St/No Report; Tree down partially blocking Johnson Rd & Woodland Rd; Civil standby Celestial Way/Pending; Medical E Business Hwy 12; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68; Medical Kim Place; Welfare check China Garden Rd/No Report;
GPD
Loose dog W Main St; Downed power line Elk St; Commercial alarm E Main St; Power lines across roadway North C & Pine St; Communications line down S Meadow & 2nd St; Extra patrol E Main St; Report of tree fallen through window Lincoln Ave; Slide off State St & 1st St; Utility problem N Florence St; Downed power lines South C & Elk St; Commercial fire alarm S Idaho Ave; Downed power lines N Idaho Ave; Downed power lined W S 2nd St; Downed power lines N Idaho & W N St; Fire alarm N Idaho Ave; Downed power line Hill & North D St; Downed lines N Hall St; Downed power lines South E 5th St; Downed power lines over vehicle Cunningham St; Fire alarm S Idaho Ave; Complaint of snow plow drivers plowing snow into driveway North B & Cuningham; Slide off Hwy 13 & Truck Rt; Downed power line W North 4th St; Downed power lines W North 5th & N State St; Citizen assist N Meadow St; Medical W Cunningham St; Downed line Crooks St; Citizen assist N State St; Disabled vehicle Tamara St;
CPD
Medical alarm Lewiston St; Downed power lines Lewiston St; Slide off Maple & Keuterville Rd; Slide off Foster St; Citizen assist Gilmore St; Medical Gilmore St;
Wednesday, December 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Missing person, located & OK, Rainbow Bend Rd/No Report; Multiple trees down partially blocking Mt Idaho Grade Rd; Medical Meadow Grass Rd; Welfare check S Main St Riggins/No Report; Report of vehicle blocking traffic Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate; One vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 7 MP 1/Report Taken;
Kooskia/Elk City
Tree down blocking roadway Kidder Ridge Rd; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 13; Domestic dispute Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Welfare check Greencreek Ln/No Report; Tree down in roadway Lightning Creek Rd/Transferred to Road Dept; Medical Franklin Dr Kamiah; Citizen dispute resulting in the cite and release of a 60 yoa Kooskia male for Battery Red Fir Rd; Welfare check Hawthorn Ln/No Report; Abandoned vehicle N Thenon St;
GPD
Medical Maple St; Slide off N Idaho Ave; Reckless driving Main St;
Thursday, December 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Two vehicle non injury accident Hwy 95 MP 245/Report Taken; Medical Round Valley Rd; Weapon offense Keuterville Rd/Pending; Weapon offense Keuterville Rd/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 234; Medical Main St Ferdinand; Threatening report resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa White Bird male for Witness Intimidation/Intoxicated Pedestrian Old Hwy 95; Medical Willow Rock Dr; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 206/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249;
Kooskia/Elk City
Welfare check Glenwood Rd/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 12 MP 69; Welfare check Elk City area/No Report;
GPD
Power lines down Court St; Water problem South E 3rd St;
CPD
Fender bender East St; Report of protection order violation North St;
Friday, December 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 MP 226-227; Slide off Old Hwy 7 MP 3.5; Downed power lines N Elk Lake Rd; Found property Jentges Rd; Medical Church St; Medical Rainbow Rd; Slide off Keuterville Rd; Fraud Schuster Rd/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to Adams Co; Citizen assist Winona & Thornsprings Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 192/Unable to Locate;
Kooskia/Elk City
Report of one vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 12 MP 115/Unable to Locate; Chimney fire Dyche Rd; Fraud Fall Ave/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 115/Unable to Locate; Disabled vehicle Hwy 162 MP 17; Non-injury two vehicle accident Pine & Fountain/No Report; Slide off Hwy 12 MP 82; Agency assist Hwy 12/No Report; Chimney fire 1st Ave; Parking problem Main & A Ave/No Report; Medical Crooked River Rd; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 28 yoa Everett, WA male for No Inuranmce/No Registration/Failure to Carry DL Hwy 13 MP 26;
GPD
Extra patrol South D St; Loose dog Main St; Medical North C St; Citizen assist North D St;
Saturday, December 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Slide off Hwy 95 & Tolo Lake Rd; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 230; Citizen assist Main St Riggins/No Report; Medical Fish Hatchery Rd; Slide off Old Whitebird Hill Rd; Injury one vehicle accident 95 MP 236/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 & White Tail Dr; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 243/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 259/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 260/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 237; Idaho County Warrant arrest of a 36 yoa Lewiston female W Main St; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 237; Slide off Mager Ln & Old Whitebird Hill Rd; Debris in roadway Hwy 95 MP 242/Transferred to ITD; Two vehicle non-injury accident Hwy 95 MP 261/Transferred to ISP; Slide off x2 Hwy 95 MP 235; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 235; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249; Slide off Hwy 7 MP 4; Report of snow needing plowed Old Hwy 7/Transferred to Road Dept; Dog chasing horses Long Haul Rd/No Report; Slide off Tolo Lake Rd; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 244/Transferred to ISP; Slide off Camas Rd & Hwy 95; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 236; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 250; Slide off Hwy 162 & Big Butte Rd; Slide off Rockpit Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 & Lake Rd; Prostitution White Bird area/No Report; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 238; Slide off Hwy 7 & Kube Rd; Slide off Hwy 7 & Halford Rd; Slide off Old Hwy 95 x2; Slide off Johnston Cutoff Rd; Slide off Whitetail Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Medical Liberty Reach Rd; Civil standby Clearcreek Rd; Slide off x5 Hwy 162 MP 14/Unable to Locate; Deliver message Lazy J Dr/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 74 yoa DUI/Concealed Carry while Under the Influence Broadway Ave;
GPD
Tin blowing off roof into road causing traffic hazard E Main St; Agency assist on closing Hwy Hwy 95 MP 240; Commercial alarm S East St; Commercial alarm South A St.
