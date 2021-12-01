Dispatch Log image

11/22/2021 – 11/28/2021

Monday, November 22

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical Bridge St White Bird; Theft of jewelry Hwy 95 S/Report Taken; Injury four-wheeler accident Johnston Cutoff Rd/Report Taken; Dog in roadway Red Rock Rd/No Report; Maricopa County Warrant arrest of a 32 yoa male W Main St; Disabled vehicle Woodland Rd/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Welfare check, subjects located & OK, Hwy 14/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Welfare check Woodland Rd/Transferred to Tribal Police;

GPD

Commercial alarm E Main St; Fender bender South D & Lincoln; 911 hangups Elm St; Medical E North St; Found dog S Hall St; Threatening Truck Rt;

Tuesday, November 23

Grangeville/Riggins

Disabled vehicle Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Slide off Hwy 162 & Tram Rd; Slide off Hwy 95 MP 249; One vehicle non-injury rollover Hwy 95 MP 232/Report Taken; Slide off Hwy 95 & Johnston Cutoff Rd; Welfare check Main St Ferdinand/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 231; Agency assist Stites Rd/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Suicide death Leitch Creek Rd/Report Taken; Two vehicle accident Hwy 13 MP 26.5/Unable to Locate; Slide off Hwy 162 MP 15/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 M 88.5/Transferred to ISP; Non-injury one vehicle accident Leitch Creek & Long Bluff Rd/Report Taken; Disabled vehicle Lolo Creek Dr/No Report; Mental problems Broadway Ave; Runaway juvenile Fir Rd/No Report;

GPD

Fender bender Idaho & South St; House check North B St;

CPD

Fender bender Main St;

Wednesday, November 24

Grangeville/Riggins

Weapon offense Hwy 95 MP 215/Transferred to Fish & Game; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 250/No Report; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 64 yoa Laclede, ID male for DUI/Possession of Paraphernalia/Possession of a Controlled Substance Hwy 95 MP 243;

Kooskia/Elk City

Domestic dispute resulting in the arrest of a 33 yoa Stites male for Domestic Battery Main St Stites; Citizen dispute over property China Garden Rd/No Report; Non-injury one vehicle accident Leitch Creek/No Report; VIN Crane Hill Rd; Medical Beaverslide Rd; Citizen dispute Woodland Rd/Pending;

GPD

Fender bender South East St;

CPD

911 hangups Lewiston St;

Thursday, November 25

Grangeville/Riggins

Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 95 MP 230/Report Taken; Dead elk found Allison Creek/Transferred to Fish & Game; Agency Assist Craigmont/No Report;

Kooskia/Elk City

Citizen assist Little Smith Creek Rd/No Report; Citizen Assist Lukes Gulch/No Report;

CPD

Medical Trestle Dr;

Friday, November 26

Grangeville/Riggins

Medical South Main St; Medical Ellis Ave; Traffic Offense Hwy 13 MP 3/Unable to Locate; Contempt of Court Division St/Resulted in citation issued to 76yo Ferdinand man for Contempt of Court; Contempt of Court Main St/Resulted in the arrest of 35yo Grangeville man for Probation Violation;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Hwy 12 MP 68.5; Civil Standby Main St/No Report; Medical Friendship Lane; Citizen Dispute East St/No Report; Juvenile Problem Hwy 13 MP 13/Report Taken; Fire Jefferson Drive; Disabled Vehicle Cornish Rd/No Report;

GPD

Fraud Grangeville Area; House Check Crooks St; Domestic Dispute South E St; Threatening East Main St;

Saturday, November 27

Grangeville/Riggins

Agency Assist Crooks St/No Report; DUI Hwy 95 MP 212/Transferred to ISP; Disabled Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 226/No Report; Medical Hwy 95 MP 181;

Kooskia/Elk City

Traffic Offense Hwy 14 MP 48/resulted in Citation issued to 22yo Elk City man for DWP, No Insurance and Open Container; Medical Weir Creek Hot Springs; Non injury vehicle vs deer accident Hwy 12 MP 68.5/No Report; Threatening Glenwood Rd/No Report; Extra Patrol Main St; Fire Rocky Mountain Way;

Sunday, November 28

Grangeville/Riggins

Abandoned Vehicle Hwy 95 MP 245/Pending; Cow Problem Johnston Cutoff/No Report; Attempt to Locate Doumecq Rd/Pending;

Kooskia/Elk City

Medical Lukes Gulch; Drugs Woodland Rd/Resulted in citations issued to 24yo and 31yo Pendleton females for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia; Cow Problem Yellow Bull Rd/No Report; Medical Main St; Medical Caribel Rd; Medical Woodland Rd;

GPD

Medical North Myrtle;

CPD

Animal Problem Main St; Stroke East St.

