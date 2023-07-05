June 26 – July 2, 2023
Monday, June 26
Grangeville/Riggins
Vandalism Hwy 13/No Report; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 238; Medical Main St Riggins; Threatening Church St Riggins/No Report; Medical Main St Riggins; Report of dog bite Soltman Rd/No Report; Report of paraphernalia found resulted in the arrest of a 61 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Farrens Creek Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Harassment Simler Rd/No Report; Injury two vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 68.5/Report Taken; Assault Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 12 MP 135/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle accident Hwy 12 MP 171/Report Taken;
GPD
Citizen assist Lincoln Ave; Report of package in roadway Myrtle & Main St; Medical E N 2nd St; Medical transfer Kootenai; Possible DUI E Main St; Welfare check W North 2nd St;
CPD
Welfare check King & Foster; Medical Gilmore St;
Tuesday, June 27
Grangeville/Riggins
Attempt to Locate New Meadows to Missoula/Transferred to Valley County; Medical Deasy Rd; Possible burglary Farrens Creek Rd/No Report – Civil; Hail on roadway Hwy 95 MP 253/Transferred to ITD; Loose dog Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Suspicious activity Big Salmon Rd/No Report; Medical Greencreek Rd; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 244/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
One vehicle slide off Adams Grade/No Report; Mental problems Reflection Dr/No Report; Report of diesel leak, not diesel, Hill St/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Delaware St Kamiah; Medical North St;
CPD
Flooding Main St;
Wednesday, June 28
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical transfer Keuterville Rd; Medical Wingfield Ln; Reckless driving Hwy 95 & Seven Devils Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 218;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Hwy 13 MP 13; Agency assist Meisner Ln Kamiah; Communications Shenandoah 3rd St/No Report; Report of suspicious activity Front St Kooskia/No Report; Welfare check Westfall Ln/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 108.5/Unable to Locate;
GPD
Suspicious smells Crooks St; Parking problem E North St; Dementia W North 2nd St; Possible juvenile party Crooks St;
CPD
Medical Hogan St;
Thursday, June 29
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 34 yoa Lake Tahoe, CA male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 235; Disabled vehicle Hwy 14 MP 45/No Report; Property damage Old Hwy 7/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 160 NB/Transferred to ISP; Medical Radar Rd; Speeders Main St Riggins/No Report; Citizen dispute Keuterville Rd/No Report; Possible DUI Keuterville Rd/Transferred to ISP; Medical Happy Hollow Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Loose cows Flying Elk Dr/No Report – Open Range; Medical American River Rd Elk City; Harassment Westfall Ln/No Report; Theft of services State St/No Report; Citizen dispute S Main St Stites/No Report;
GPD
Fire alarm W South 1st St; Medical E North 6th St; Report of neglected dogs E North 4th St; Suspicious activity W Main St; Shoplifting W Main St; Agency assist W Main St;
Friday, June 30
Grangeville/Riggins
House fire River Front Rd Lucile; Rental problem Farrens Creek Rd/No Report; Medical Whitetail Dr; Domestic dispute Canyon View Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 252/No Report; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 260/No Report; Abandoned vehicle Ironwood Dr; Disabled vehicle Hwy 95 MP 250; Medical transfer St Joes; Arrest of a 38 yoa Grangeville male for Twin Falls County Warrant W Main St; Disabled vehicle Graves Creek Rd; Welfare check N Main St/No Report; Medical Radar Rd; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Kooskia male for Aggravated DUI/Resisting/Obstructing/Domestic Battery w/ Traumatic Injury and Battery on Certain Personnel Hwy 13 MP 13;
Kooskia/Elk City
Theft of cell phone resulted in the cite and release of a 37 yoa Kooskia male for Petit Theft Kooskia area; Fail to register Clearcreek Rd/No Report; Injury motorcycle accident Parachute Hills area/Transferred to ISP; Medical Hwy 12; Medical Front St;
GPD
Report of juveniles shooting BB guns Junction St; Medical Hill St; Disorderly Airport Rd; Report of dog locked in hot car W Main St; Threatening N Junction St; Citizen dispute North D St;
CPD
VIN King & Peasley; Threatening Front St;
Saturday, July 1
Grangeville/Riggins
Medical Radar Rd; Loose cows Hwy 95 MP 191; Plugged irrigation ditch N St Riggins/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 42 y oa Antioch, CA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 235; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 51 yoa Chubbuck, ID female for DWP, Fictitious Display and No Insurance Hwy 95 MP 241; Automated Iphone notification “severe impact” Hwy 95 MP 193/Unable to Locate; Injury one vehicle in the river Big Salmon Rd/Report Taken; Report of people stuck in snow Burnt Knob area/No Report; Traffic resulted in citations for drug charges Grangeville Salmon Rd/Transferred to Forest Service Law Enforcement; Medical Whitewater Dr Riggins; Medical alarm Greencreek Rd; Report of vehicle with no lights on Hwy 95 MP 242/Unable to Locate; Possible DUI Hwy 95 MP 240-255/Unable to Locate; Medical Grangeville Salmon Rd MP 10; Dumpster fire Fairview Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Brotnov Rd; Domestic dispute Ping St/No Report; Domestic dispute Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Domestic dispute Pine Rd Kamiah/No Report; Lost property Hwy 12 MP 67; Fire, controlled burn Lightning Creek Rd; Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Leaving the Scene of an Accident/Fail to Notify of an Accident Big Cedar Rd & Crane Hill Rd; Rental problem Bridge St Stites/No Report – Civil; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 67/No Report; Welfare check Hwy 12 MP 68/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the cite and release of a 40 yoa Kamiah male for Possession of Paraphernalia/Resisting/Obstructing Hwy 12 MP 68; Felony pursuit Wall Creek Rd/Report Taken; Domestic dispute resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kamiah female for Felony Domestic Battery Spruce Rd Kamiah;
GPD
Utility problem Lincoln Ave; Unsecure premises W South St; Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Grangeville female for Possession of Methamphetamines Main St; Indecent exposure E North 4th area; Report of a male asleep in running vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 46 yoa Clarkston, WA male for Possession of Methamphetamines South C St;
CPD
Barking dog East St;
Sunday, July 2
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 64 yoa Grangeville female for DUI/Open Container S Hall & South 3rd St; Fire White Water Wilderness Ranch area/Transferred to Forest Service; Dumpster fire Fairview Rd; Suspicious activity Tolo Lake Rd/No Report; Injury one vehicle accident resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Payette male for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia/DUI and the arrest of a 47 yoa Payette female for Aggravated Assault Hwy 95 MP 212; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 95 MP 196; Fire Grangeville Salmon Rd; Injury one vehicle rollover Hwy 95 MP 207/Report Taken; Report of people struggling in water in floating devices Salmon River, White Bird area/No Report; Deliver message Burgdorf area/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Rockslide Hwy 14 MP 22/Transferred to ITD; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 54 yoa Kamiah for Possession of Paraphernalia/Open Container Hwy 13 MP 18; Vehicle with no headlights on Glenwood Rd/No Report; Burglary American River Rd/Report Taken; Loose horses Woodland Rd; Report of dog getting run over Hwy 12/No Report; Medical Woodland Rd; Medical Woodland Rd; Report of small child standing in roadway Hwy 12 MP 66/Transferred to Lewis County; Parking problem Larch Rd/No Report; Loose dog East St Stites/No Report; Suspicious activity Ping St/No Report; Attempt to Locate Selway Rd/Transferred to ISP; Weapons offense Main St Stites;
GPD
Intoxicated pedestrian resulted in the arrest of a 29 yoa Lewiston male for Resisting/Obstructing N State St; Report of unlawful entry E South 3rd St; Lost property Main St; Found property Meadow St; Indecent exposure E North 4th St; Loose dog found South E St; Report of possible DUI Truck Route; Parking problem W N 7th St; Loose dog W Main St; Loud music complaint, coming from rodeo grounds, South C & Court St.
