Feb. 13–19, 2023
Monday, Feb. 13
Grangeville/Riggins
Traffic resulted in the arrest of a 64 yoa Boise female for DUI Hwy 95 MP 198; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 67 YOA Federal Way, WA female for Possession of Marijuana/Possession of Paraphernalia Hwy 95 MP 223; Welfare check Hwy 95 MP 215/No Report; Injury snowmobile accident Warren Wagon Rd; Slide off Hwy 13 MP 6/Transferred to ISP; Suicide threat North B St/Transferred to ISP; Medical Georgianna Dr;
Kooskia/Elk City
Utility problem Hwy 13/No Report;
GPD
Theft E N 2nd St; Abandoned vehicle F St;
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Grangeville/Riggins
Arrest of a 39 yoa Boise male for an Ada County Warrant Radar Rd; Injury two vehicle accident Lukes Gulch Rd MP 1/Report Taken; Agency assist Dusty Ln/No Report; VIN Crossing Rd Ferdinand; Agency assist Mt Idaho Grade Rd/No Report; Report of DUI resulted in the arrest of a 41 yoa Elk City female for DUI Hwy 14 MP 45; Slick roads Hwy 13 MP 0-10/Transferred to ITD;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Hwy 7 & Red Rock Rd; Agency assist Depot St/Report Taken; Vandalism Stites/Report Taken; Citizen dispute Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Harassment Main St Elk City/No Report;
GPD
Disorderly W South 1st St;
CPD
Juvenile problem Foster Ave; 911 hangups Main St;
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Grangeville/Riggins
Abandoned vehicle Old Pollock Rd/Pending; Citizen dispute Vrieling Rd/No Report;
Kooskia/Elk City
Truck loosing debris Hwy 162 MP 14-20/Transferred to ITD; Agency assist Main St Kooskia/No Report; Reckless driving Glenwood Rd/Transferred to Lewis Co; Fire Main St Stites;
GPD
Welfare check Middle St;
CPD
Medical transfer Airport Rd;
Thursday, Feb. 16
Grangeville/Riggins
Fraud Poor Farm Rd/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 243/Transferred to ISP; Missing person, located, Substation Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
Slide off Lambs Grade & Lukes Gulch Rd/No Report; Trespassing resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Nez Perce County Warrant, Trespassing, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Malicious Injury to Property, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and a 48 yoa Clarkston, WA male for Nez Perce County Warrant, Trespassing, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Felony Malicious Injury to Property, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine Hwy 13 MP 23; Medical S Main St; Theft of package Harris Ridge Rd/Report Taken; Fire, controlled burn, Glenwood area; Trespassing Woodland Rd/No Report; Medical Lawyers Creek Dyke Rd;
GPD
Loose dog Scott St; Agency assist Grangeville;
Friday, Feb. 17
Grangeville/Riggins
Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of 68 yoa John Day, OR male for DUI, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance w/ out a Prescription Hwy 95 MP 216; Harassment Hwy 12 MP 72/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 246/No Report; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 183/Unable to Locate; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Nampa male for Open Container Hwy 95 & Church St; Traffic stop resulted in cite and release of a 17 yoa Kooskia female for DUI and a 20 yoa Kooskia male for MIP/Littering Hwy 13 MP 23.5;
Kooskia/Elk City
Medical Broadway Ave; Welfare check Broadway Ave/No Report; Loose horses Hwy 162 MP 20.5; Theft Skyline Dr/Report Taken; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 25 yoa for Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana Pomeroy, WA Hwy 12 MP 100; Traffic stop resulted in the cite and release of a 32 yoa Orofino female for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia Ridgewood Dr; Suspicious vehicle Glenwood Rd/No Report;
GPD
Suspicious E Main St; Vandalism North A St; 911 call S Hall & W Main St; Parking problem W North St;
Saturday, Feb. 18
Grangeville/Riggins
Mental problems Grangeville area; Suspicious activity Rapid View Rd/No Report; Citizen contact resulted in the arrest of a 45 yoa Kooskia male for Assault on an Officer W Main St; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Grangeville male for Reckless Driving Hwy 95 MP 229; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Grangeville male for Fail to Carry Drivers License Hwy 13 MP 10; Citizen assist Ironwood Dr; Loose cow Hwy 95 MP 260; Suspicious activity resulted in the arrest of a 28 yoa Cottonwood male for DUI, Open Container Cottonwood Butte Rd & Substation Rd;
Kooskia/Elk City
House fire Hill St; Welfare check Hwy 13 MP 11/No Report; Traffic resulted in the cite and release of a 45 yoa Grangeville male for Fail to Carry Drivers License Hwy 13 MP 10; Abandoned vehicle Hwy 13 MP 23; Juvenile problem Main St Kooskia/No Report; Residential alarm Flying Eagle Rd/No Report;
GPD
Utility problem N Junction; Identity theft Hill St; Citizen dispute E North 2nd St;
CPD
Medical transfer St Lukes;
Sunday, Feb. 19
Grangeville/Riggins
Deer vs vehicle Hwy 95 MP 185/Report Taken; Reckless driving Hwy 95 MP 205/Unable to Locate; Abandoned vehicle Old Hwy 7 & Hwy 162;
Kooskia/Elk City
Trespassing Black Tail Rd/Transferred to Forest Service; Agency assist Main St Stites/No Report; Juvenile problem Hwy 12 MP 69.5/Unable to Locate; Citizen assist Shenandoah Dr/No Report; Citizen dispute Ping St/No Report;
GPD
Juvenile problem W North 3rd St; Medical N Myrtle St; 911 prank calls E North St.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.