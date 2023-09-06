RIGGINS — A Sept. 12 preliminary hearing is set in Idaho County Magistrate Court for a Riggins man facing felony charges for an alleged battery incident.
Waylon Herzig, 42, is charged with two counts of aggravated battery. He was arraigned on charges last Thursday, Aug. 31.
Herzig was charged following an Aug. 29 incident reported to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) around 11:30 p.m. According to ICSO, an altercation was reported in Riggins, to which Idaho County deputies responded and located the suspect, Herzig.
On Aug. 29, according to court documents, Herzig is alleged to have punched and kicked two victims with his fists and feet. One victim reportedly suffered a fractured orbital wall of his eye, and fractured maxillary sinus; and the other suffered a lip laceration and an acute concussion with a loss of consciousness.
At the preliminary hearing, probable cause will be determined as to whether to advance the case to district court or to dismiss it.
