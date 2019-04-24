A house on the 1400 block of 8th Street in Lewiston sustained significant fire and smoke damage on Monday, April 22, prompting an investigation by the fire marshal and fire inspector.
No citizen or firefighter injuries were reported.
A passerby spotted smoke coming from the house, which is across the street from Webster Elementary School, and called 911.
Fire crews from Lewiston and Clarkston responded and contained the fire. Avista secured the gas and power to the home.
The source of the fire was not reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.