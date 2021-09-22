An Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO) interdiction this month resulted in multiple felony and misdemeanor charges, along with numerous citations.
According to an ICSO release, on Friday, Sept. 10, and Saturday, Sept. 11, deputies performed an interdiction for impaired driving and drug violations along U.S. Highway 12, the emphasis for this was Montana’s Hemp Fest going on just across the border.
During this two-day period, deputies arrested three subjects for felony possession of hallucinogenic mushrooms; and they issued five infraction citations and 16 misdemeanor citations. Seven of those misdemeanors were drug related, and one was for an open container.
According to Chief Deputy Brian Hewson, “The concentrated efforts of these deputies ensure the safety of all citizens on roadways in Idaho County.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.