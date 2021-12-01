11/11/2021 – 11/21/2021
Michael Ian Alder, 27, vehicular manslaughter, guilty (withheld judgement), jail time four days (suspended), driver’s license suspended six months, supervised probation 11/12/2021 – 05/12/2022, $314.40;
Ellen Irene Anderson, 53, dogs running at large violation, $72;
Alvin Baken, 64, property-malicious injury by placing debris on public or private property, $206.50;
Kcy Bogart, 22, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, alcoholic beverage dispensing to a minor, guilty (no plea agreement), jail time 16 days (credit time: 16 days), $905.50;
Melissa C. Boyer, 22, controlled substance possession of marijuana, $400;
Brad C. Trulin, 54, used barbed hooks where prohibited for fishing, $139;
Brentiyah D. Broncheau, 19, driving inattentive or careless, driving under the influence, jail time 30 (suspended), supervised probation 24 months, $500;
Zachary Robert Broncheau, 32, resident hunting or trapping big game without a license, $225;
Haiden Z. Brown, 23, arrests and seizures, resisting or obstructing officers, $368;
Zachary Thomas Buettner, 26, controlled substance possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia use or possess with intent to use, $700;
Trace T. Chandler, 15, drivers license restrictions, temporary permittee not accompanied by a licensed driver over 21 years of age, $104;
Kenneth Robert Decker, 32, driving without privileges, failure to carry vehicle registration in vehicle, failure to register trailer, vehicle multiple beam lighting violation, $525.50;
James A. Dotson, 28, driving under the influence (second offense within 10 years), jail time 180 days (150 days suspended), drivers license suspended 365 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Polly Ann Fischer, 60, controlled substance possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia use or posses with intent to use, $700;
Taylor F. Huntley, 39, vehicle registration – fail to register annually, $67;
Vino Marcello Hutchison, 23, battery-domestic violence inflicting traumatic injury, jail time 3 years (determinate time 18 months; credit time 82 days), $275.50;
David Oliver Jones, 56, driving-fail to stop and/or yield, $90;
Renee M. Lanoue, 68, driving inattentive or careless, $457.50;
William W. Lynn, 41, driving under the influence, jail time 180 days (149 days suspended), drivers license suspended 90 days, supervised probation 24 months, $850;
Melina Palken, 63, battery, jail time 20 days (suspended), supervised probation 6 months, $338;
Jonathan L. Rich, 46, weapon-unlawful possession by convicted felon, controlled substance possession, jail time 4 years (indeterminate time 2 years; credit time 12 days), felony probation 3 years, $531;
David Richard Smith, 47, fail to stop and/or yield, $90;
Phillip Marlow Thelen, 43, failed to signal unsafe lane turn, $90;
Braydon Ward, 19, alcoholic beverage-under 21 years of age unlawful to purchase, consume or possess, $487.50;
Todd James Watkins, 37, vehicle safety restraint fail to use, driving without privileges, $332.50;
Heather D. Willis, 33, driving with expired license, $101;
Speeding:
Andrea Kay Bayles, 24, $90;
Jeff F. Burrell, 48, $90;
Fengzhao Feng, 41, $90;
Gregory Alan Hansen, 63, $90;
Andrew Hertzler, 43, $90;
Richard Lewis Johns, 42, $90;
Tyler Johnson, 25, $93;
Tyler James Larson, 30, $90;
Karrie Leigh Lerback, 34, $158;
John G. Machotka, 66, $155;
Julie Michelle Maez, 30, $158;
Jacob W. Mauer, 19, $90;
Heather H. Newson, 48, $90;
Francisco Javier Ortega Garcia, 32, $155;
Josie Ann Remacle, 18, $156.50;
Stephen Edward Schafer, 60, $93;
Larry Marvin Sizemore, 69, $93;
Phillip Marlow Thelen, 43, $155;
Braydon Ward, 19, $155;
Matthew James Willoughby, 31, $90;
Civil Dispositions:
Lvnv Funding LLC vs. Marcie Stewart, $6,788.78, in favor of Lvnv Funding LLC on Nov. 12, 2021.
Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial vs. Robert Gregg, $2,305.50, in favor of Dionysus Finance, LLC dba Advance Financial on Nov. 15, 2021.
Idaho Central Credit Union vs. Clinton Winkles, $20,671.98, in favor of Idaho Central Credit Union on Nov. 16, 2021.
Divorces:
Pamela S. Wiltse vs. Tyler M. Wiltse, petition granted on Nov. 17, 2021.
