Beginning Friday, Jan. 1, drivers reported in violation of Idaho’s “hands-free” device code risk receiving a citation.
Since July, Idaho State Troopers’ efforts to educate motorists about the dangers of distracted driving and the state’s new “hands-free” device law has resulted in more than 700 warnings issued.
“There is nothing on your screen that is worth your life or the life of another,” said ISP Lt. Chris Weadick. “ISP and our local law enforcement agencies are committed to keeping Idaho roads safe. The goal is to change driving behavior and save lives, and we urge all drivers to pay attention when they are behind the wheel.”
Idaho’s “hands-free” device law went into effect July 1, 2020, allowing officers a six-month period to issue warnings when they found evidence of violations. Troopers say they have seen more drivers using Bluetooth and other hands-free device options, but more education is needed.
Jan. 1, Idaho State Police
