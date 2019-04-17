OROFINO – Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate last week’s fatal single-vehicle crash near Orofino on Old State Highway 7.
Michael H. Gerten, 37, was transported to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston where he died as a result of his injuries. Alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.
Last Tuesday, April 9, ISP first had contact with Gerten, driving a 2017 Dodge Ram pickup, at 1:48 p.m. as he headed toward a road closure. Gerten failed to yield, and the pursuit was subsequently discontinued due to weather and road conditions. Shortly following, Gerten failed to negotiate a curve near milepost 47, resulting in a crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.