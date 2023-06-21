KOOSKIA – On Sunday, June 18, at approximately 4:30 p.m., Idaho County Dispatch received a call regarding an intoxicated driver. Idaho County deputies responded and located the vehicle on Thenon Street in Kooskia. After speaking with the driver, he was subsequently arrested.
James Dotson, 29, of Kooskia, Idaho was arrested for felony driving under the influence. He was cited for two counts of misdemeanor injury to a child, and five misdemeanor counts of contempt of court for operating a motor vehicle with alcohol in his system, commit no future misdemeanors or felonies, refusal of evidentiary testing per his probation officer, and failure to install an ignition interlock device.
