McCall firefighters rescue pilot whose plane crash landed in tree

A 79-year-old pilot crash landed in a tree near McCall on Monday night. The pilot was able to call for help, and McCall firefighters came to his rescue.

 Facebook photo by Joe Weede

McCall firefighters rescued a 79-year-old male pilot who had crash landed his plane in the top of a tree in the Poorman Creek area on Monday night. Randy Acker, a firefighter and owner/operator of a hazardous tree removal company, assessed the situation with McCall Fire Captain Brandon Swain. Acker determined that he could climb the tree and then he limbed it as he went.

Once at the top, Acker secured the Piper Cub PA-18 aircraft with webbing, made contact with the pilot, got a safety harness on him and then belayed him down the tree.

Acker estimated the plane to be 60 feet in the air. He said that the airplane felt remarkably stable in the tree and said that it felt like another day at work, climbing and limbing a tree.

