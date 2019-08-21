The Nethker Fire remains 98 percent contained as of Tuesday morning, Aug. 20, and is still 2,355 acres in size.
According to the Payette National Forest, firefighters continue to work the hot spots, but the fire is not expected to grow outside current containment lines. Aviation resources remain assigned and will be used as needed to assist ground base firefighters in preventing flare-ups from causing spot fires.
The remaining perimeter of the fire that is not contained is primarily in a wet marshy area where it is difficult to get firefighters into, and difficult to establish a secured fire line. The moisture in that area is helping to hold the fire within the perimeter. Crews are also repairing suppression lines with guidance from resource advisers to reduce the impact to natural resources.
Burgdorf/French Creek Road remains closed as of Aug. 20, but was expected to open to public travel later that day.
A local Type 3 incident management team took over command of the fire on Tuesday.
“The complexity of the Nethker Fire is decreasing, but our commitment to quality work to put this fire out has not,” said Trent Vonderheit, T3 Incident Commander. “The Type 3 team has the personnel, equipment and supplies needed to complete the remaining work.”
The T3 team will be based out of the incident command post that has been moved to Burgdorf. The fire information phone number remains the same – call 208-634-6945 if additional information is needed.
