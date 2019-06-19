RIGGINS – A new crop of emergency medical technicians is up and ready to serve the Salmon River country.
In April, 11 students – eight of these Riggins residents – completed the National Registry Emergency Medical Technical Course. All have passed the practical portion, and they will take the written exam online on their own. With those portions completed, the 11 will be nationally certified EMTs.
This is good news for the Riggins Ambulance service, according to Jill Morris Chapman, trauma program coordinator at St. Lukes McCall Level 4 Trauma Center.
“For years, they’ve just had Janeen [Eggebrecht],” she said, speaking of the community’s long-serving emergency medical technician (EMT). “She’s been working without a lot of backup, but now they have eight solid EMTs to help staff the ambulance in Riggins.”
“Janeen can finally get a day off now,” she laughed.
Students undertook a three-month course that started Jan. 3 and finished April 13, meeting twice a week for four hours each meeting.
“It was a big undertaking, with a little more than 100 hours of instruction,” Chapman said. The first few months were heavy in lecture, taught primarily by Chapman, physicians, EMTs and paramedics, also involving agencies McCall Fire and EMS, and Air St. Lukes. “It was a very high level of education, and the instructors were very, very good.”
As trauma program coordinator, Chapman said one of her big jobs is to interface with the EMS systems within their region “and make sure they have everything they need to do the best job they can.” Overall, seven EMS systems are within St. Luke’s region: Riggins, Council, New Meadows, McCall, Donnelly, Cascade and Yellow Pine. Eggebrecht reached out to her concerning their need for EMTs and help in training those interested.
Classes were provided at no cost. Apart from the City of Riggins purchasing student textbooks, the St. Luke’s Trauma Program covered the rest.
Students varied in age, from in their 20s and into their 60s; most of them work within Riggins, and two are retired. Of the 11, three were from other communities – New Meadows, McCall and Cascade – “and they will help support Riggins, because this class really bonded,” Chapman said.
So, what’s the EMS need in this area? Chapman laid out it’s a massive region to cover.
“Riggins Ambulance is responsible for a 100-mile stretch of highway from New Meadows to Grangeville. It’s the only EMS system available,” she said. “And then there’s all that back country on either side of the highway. They take care of all those areas. Geographically, it’s one of the biggest response areas in the state of Idaho.”
“There’s a huge need here,” she continued. “Even though the population of Riggins is small, there is a large number of people coming through, and a significant number of them recreate in that area. This leads them to needing a strong EMS system.”
The 11 students certified this month become EMTs, a level of certification and ability a step above the basic tier of EMR (emergency medical responder). Next levels are advanced EMT, paramedic and critical care paramedic. EMT certification is for two years, and to maintain this they need to stay current in health care provider CPR, and complete 48 hours of continuing education credit.
Chapman said the St. Luke’s Trauma Program will be back in Riggins in fall to train EMTs to that advanced level.
“I’m not done with them. I told them I’ve just begun,” she said.
Chapman was pleased with the overall group as being dynamic, energetic and good to work with.
“I really want to applaud their commitment,” she said. “That was a lot of information to learn,” noting that for the 100 hours they spent in class, they likely studied twice that much to achieve certification. “Riggins is very lucky to have that group of people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.