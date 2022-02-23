A suspect in a reckless driving incident through the Clearwater Valley area was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 22, in Lewis County.
Travis Pena, 32, of Boise, was taken into custody on a warrant for felony eluding, according to the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office (ICSO). Arraignment on this charge was pending as of press time.
According to an ICSO release, last Wednesday, Feb. 16, at approximately 7:55 a.m., an ICSO deputy was on routine patrol in Kooskia on State Highway 13, and while passing Clearwater Valley High School headed northbound, an oncoming vehicle crossed over the center line and was completely in the northbound lane. The deputy had to go into the ditch to avoid a collision and turned around to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle failed to yield to the deputy and continued into Stites, crossing the centerline completely into oncoming traffic several times.
The vehicle, a black Ford F250 pickup with no license plates, turned around on private property just south of Stites, and then doubled back, going northbound. According to ICSO, the vehicle accelerated to speeds in excess of 55 mph through Stites, and even faster as they were outside of Kooskia. The pickup went through the city of Kooskia at speeds up to 57 mph, passing a vehicle near the Highway 13/U.S. Highway 12 intersection and continued west on Highway 12. The pickup was going in excess of 80 mph, passing on blind corners, nearly causing a head-on collision.
According to ICSO, the vehicle turned off into the housing unit at milepost 70 and turned onto a skid road and the driver abandoned the vehicle on foot. A foot pursuit ensued, and the passenger, Marissa Arthur, 30, of Kamiah, was located and arrested. She is currently set for a March 8 pretrial hearing in magistrate court in Grangeville on misdemeanor charges of resisting or obstructing officers, and unlawful entry.
ICSO thanked the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho State Police, and Nez Perce Tribal Police for the assistance on this incident.
