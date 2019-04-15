A one-vehicle accident near mile post 45 on Highway 12 resulted in two people being transported to the Clearwater Valley Hospital on Saturday, April 13.
Harry Mitchell, 75, of Orofino, said he'd fallen asleep and driven off the road. Clearwater County Sheriff deputies found a red 2009 Lincoln Continental about 25 feet off the road when they arrived on scene.
The Clearwater County Ambulance transported Karen Mitchell, 73 of Orofino, and a juvenile male to the hospital. Miles Towing of Kooskia recovered the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.