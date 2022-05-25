GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Police Department is investigating an incident today (Wednesday, May 25) involving a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The victim is identified as a 60-year-old white male from Kooskia, according to a GPD release. Status of the victim is not available as of this report. There is no ongoing threat to the public.
According to GPD, officers were dispatched at approximately 12:45 p.m. to the 100 block of North B Street in reference to a man who had shot himself at that location. Officers arrived on scene in less than a minute from the time of the call. Upon their arrival, they found the victim had been taken to the emergency room at Syringa Hospital, which was across the street.
The victim was treated at Syringa and subsequently flown to Coeur d’Alene by air ambulance for further treatment. According to GPD, several subjects witnessed the incident and assisted hospital staff.
GPD was assisted by the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office on the incident.
Those with information on this incident are asked to contact Sgt. Mike Quintal, 208-983-1351.
