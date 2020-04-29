Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate last Saturday afternoon’s vehicle versus bicycle accident that resulted in the death of a Pollock man.
Jack H. Hurley, 88, died at the scene. U.S. Highway 95 was blocked for approximately three hours during scene investigation.
The incident was reported around 2:50 p.m. at milepost 183, south of Riggins, according to Idaho State Police. Hurley was riding a bicycle southbound when he turned left into the northbound lane of travel. A 2006 GMC Sierra, driven by James L. Payne, 75, of Middleton, swerved to miss Hurley but was unable to avoid striking him.
Payne and his passenger, Cynthia R. Hess, 55, of Ammon, were uninjured.
Assisting at the scene were the Idaho and Adams county sheriff’s office personnel, Idaho County Coroner Cody Funke, BLM Officer Dennis Brant, Riggins Ambulance and the Idaho Transportation Department.
