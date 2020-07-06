POLLOCK — Results from geotechnical surveys on the slide south of Riggins showed significantly less movement on the slope yesterday, July 5, but the highway will remain closed today, Monday, July 6, to allow for more monitoring, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
Outside experts are examining the slope today to identify short-term and long-term options to stabilize the area. They are also dislodging any loose material.
“By tomorrow morning, we will have more data to compare to the baseline conditions of the slope,” operations engineer Jared Hopkins said.
Crews have finished constructing the temporary road around the slide at milepost 188 and have placed barriers to protect future traffic from rockfall.
“When survey results and on-slope evaluations prove that the slide is stable, we will look to open the highway for short periods of time,” Hopkins said. “In the meantime, we are evaluating the condition of Old Pollock Road to see how we may be able to help the county with a locals-only detour.”
The Idaho Transportation Department has submitted feedback to Google Maps to show that Old Pollock Road is currently not open to traffic. There is no detour around the slide, which has kept the highway closed since Friday morning, July 3.
Drivers should download the 511 app, follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter and pay attention to signs in the area. Note that information on 511 is only updated if there is a change to the conditions of the highway.
Check out the video here of operations efforts at the Pollock slide area on U.S. Highway 95, taken by Zach Lifton of the Idaho Geological Survey.
