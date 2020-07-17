POLLOCK -- On Monday, July 20, Idaho Transportation Department crews are expected to start removing rocks at the base of the slide on U.S. Highway 95 south of Riggins.
The temporary road built around the base has been blocked by massive boulders since the slope failed for a second time last week but may be open in time for next weekend.
“Our entire timeline is dependent on survey results,” ITD operations engineer Jared Hopkins said. “If we observe movement, that will limit our ability to have crews working underneath the slope and delay the eventual reopening of the temporary road.”
No significant movement has been detected since late last week, allowing scalers to finish dislodging loose material on the rock face this week.
Removing debris and rebuilding the rock berm to shield the temporary road is planned to take at least all week.
“Some of these boulders are 40 feet wide,” Hopkins said. “We’ll need to drill and blast them into small enough pieces to be removed.”
In the meantime, drivers will continue to be detoured to Old Pollock Road, which is open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. PDT / 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. MDT.
To ensure the long-term stability of the slope, ITD has hired WHPacific to design a mitigation plan that will include controlled blasting. Those plans are scheduled to be advertised in a few weeks to allow for construction in late summer. At this time the duration and costs of removal of the rock face are unknown.
Drivers should download the 511 app to check for the latest conditions. For progress updates, drivers should visit itd.idaho.gov/news-info and follow ITD on Facebook and Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.