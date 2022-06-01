GRANGEVILLE — Jump in feet first this weekend, as the Grangeville city pool opens for the season. Patrons will enjoy a free swim opening day set for this Saturday, June 4, 1-4 p.m.
“No rate changes,” for this season, said city administrator Tonya Kennedy. Patrons can access pool operating hours and rates online at www.grangeville.us. Also, look for the city’s pool schedule and information ad to be printed in the June 8 issue of the Idaho County Free Press.
“Be prepared to clip it,” she said.
The pool is open seven days a week; however, due to cooler weather at the start of the season, the first two weeks of operations the facility will close at 4:40 p.m. No family or night swims are offered during this time. Starting June 18, normal pool operating hours will resume.
Swim lessons, group and private, will be offered. The first session of group swimming lessons runs June 13-24; call city hall to register, 208-983-2851. Private lesson registration opens June 11 at 9 a.m. A full schedule for private lessons is available on the city’s website.
For pool questions call city hall through June 3, after which patrons can contact the facility directly at 208-983-0935.
Returning this year are pool manager Jacklyn Mager and assistant manager Emma Edwards.
