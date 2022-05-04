GRANGEVILLE — Swimming may be the last thing on your mind right now, but the City of Grangeville is prepping now to ensure enough lifeguards are on staff to ensure a full-schedule season.
“Eight is the absolute minimum,” said city administrator Tonya Kennedy. Seven are hired presently, and they are looking to hire on an additional three to four more people. “That allows us to better serve the community,” she continued, “and to give guards time off for vacations and cover shifts, teach lessons and take care of business at the pool.”
To qualify, an applicant must be at least age 15 before the lifeguard class is offered in late May. The city is contracting with a lifeguard instructor to teach the course in Grangeville. This will be a blended class, with an online portion to be conducted two weeks before the in-person class that takes place during Memorial Day weekend.
Cost for the class is $205; however, Kennedy said if someone passes the class, is hired and works the majority of the summer, the city will reimburse the person the class cost.
Employment applications are at city hall, or these can be filled out online through the city website: www.grangeville.us and click on “employment.”
Tentative season opener is Saturday, June 4, which traditionally is a free swim day.
“There are no changes at this point,” Kennedy said, as far as offerings or schedules. “But if we don’t have enough guards to fill the schedule out, we may have to look at reduced hours. We haven’t looked into that yet to make that determination.”
As usual, five group swim lessons will be offered this year: June 13-24; June 27-July 8; July 11-22; July 25-Aug. 5; and Aug. 8-19. Spots are held open for Cottonwood residents in session two and for Kids Klub in session three. Those spots not filled by those groups in their respective sessions by the deadline are then offered to the general public. Private lessons will also be offered, and sign-up dates for those will be advertised later this month.
Pool administration remains the same with manager Jacklyn Mager and assistant manager Emma Edwards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.