Grangeville City Hall photo

The Grangeville City Hall.

 Idaho County Free Press file photo

GRANGEVILLE — Resident Cami Strasser spoke to the Grangeville City Council recently with her concern about pornographic materials in the Grangeville Centennial Library.

“I am a concerned parent whose trying to bring some ideas forward,” she said at the June 19 meeting, “so we can work together as a community and find the best solutions that align with our community standards.”

