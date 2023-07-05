GRANGEVILLE — Resident Cami Strasser spoke to the Grangeville City Council recently with her concern about pornographic materials in the Grangeville Centennial Library.
“I am a concerned parent whose trying to bring some ideas forward,” she said at the June 19 meeting, “so we can work together as a community and find the best solutions that align with our community standards.”
At issue were two books she found in the young adult section — House of Sky and Breath, and House of Earth and Blood, both by author Sarah J. Maas — that contain passages detailing sexual activity. Strasser provided printouts to the council with excepts for its review.
Strasser noted these books are marked as young adult, a section designated according to library policy as grades three through junior high, or ages 8 to 14.
“As you read these reviews, decide for yourselves whether every child needs to be protected from these sexually explicit and obscene materials in our Grangeville library so it can be a safe place again,” she said.
Strasser said she has already spoken to the library board and has gotten no support on the issue.
“I believe these should not exist in the young adult section and should be kept off the children’s shelves,” she said.
Several ideas she brought forth to address this were earmarking books that have adult content not suitable for children to not be checked out without prior parental consent; warning labels on these books on state code that sharing with children is a misdemeanor offense; library cards with restricted accounts for minors; and introducing another age category for books with mature themes.
She also suggested implementing a rating system, noting she has a petition of more than 50 names of those concerned on this issue, and a list of those willing to spend time with the librarian to go through the collection to rate or recategorize books as needed.
City attorney Matt Jessup said the library has a process to report such books, if discovered, and these are reviewed on a case-by-case basis by the library board of trustees and within their discretion either removed from the shelves or relocated to another section of the library.
Authority over the library is limited, Jessup explained, in collecting tax money for the library and helping establish its budget, and in having trustees report regularly to the council.
“But the trustees set the policy,” he said, and are responsible for selecting and hiring the library director, who in turn is responsible for hiring employees with consent from the board.
“The city council doesn’t have control over what’s in the library, over what the bylaws and policies are. That’s up to the board of trustees,” Jessup said. “In the long run, the council can have some influence over who they select as trustees, but not input on what books are on the shelves.”
Mayor Wes Lester said the council would advise the library board concerning the complaint, as well as the solutions suggested.
“Are you ok with our tax dollars going to buy pornography?” Strasser asked.
“It doesn’t matter what we feel,” Lester replied. “This is set by the state. It isn’t set by the city.”
