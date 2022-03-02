GRANGEVILLE — “Statewide COVID hospitalizations have dropped off significantly,” Syringa CEO Abner King said at the Feb. 22 board meeting.
He said statewide, the percentage of those being hospitalized was 84% unvaccinated and 16% vaccinated, or about a 5:1 ratio.
“For test volume, Syringa peaked at about Jan. 26, with the positivity rate in tests actually peaking the week of Jan. 9,” he said.
During that week, King said the positivity rate, at about 43%, was the highest it had been during the entire pandemic. As of the board meeting date, the rate was down to about 13%.
“So, it’s definitely subsiding,” King said.
He went on to report that all policies for the CMS Vaccination Mandate for employees are in place and current staff are in compliance with either vaccination, approved exemption or temporary deferral.
King said as of Feb. 11, 59.3% of Syringa’s staff had been vaccinated. All staff are tested for COVID immediately upon presentation of symptoms or identified exposure to COVID, and quarantined accordingly. Unvaccinated staff will be tested daily for status of symptoms and known exposures to COVID-19.
“The leadership team discussed this at length and feels this will provide the most effective means of preventing the spread of COVID from unvaccinated staff,” reported King. “Testing would have to be done on a daily basis or more often to be effective.”
Trustee Joe Cladouhos questioned the accuracy of the rapid tests [for both patients and staff] and said he would expect a higher percentage of staff to be vaccinated.
The vaccine mandate and procedures and policies for testing were discussed at length.
King reminded that, “A certain number of staff are needed to operate the hospital.”
Cladouhos spoke about being held accountable for unvaccinated staff.
Trustee Debbie Hatter questioned, “Are we saying if people have exemptions, there could still be repercussions?”
Cladouhos felt that could be a possibility.
King said he was not trying to diminish the gravity of the situation, but had also spoken to Kootenai executives and did not feel any type of financial penalties would be immediate.
Syringa Hospital director of quality and risk management Lauren Wilson mentioned there was a precedent of Syringa doing all the right things and that could be shown throughout the pandemic.
“I have confidence in our executive team,” trustee Jim Liddell said. “I appreciate all the concern, but their is also a culture outside the hospital that is the reality [of this area]. We need to keep moving forward.”
“We continue to educate and inform,” board chair Leta Strauss said. She recalled how she had also been “appalled” when she first joined the board several years ago and discovered the staff flu vaccination rate was only 43% at the time. “Ultimately, it went up to 83%. I agree about the area culture and know we have to think about our message and the way we get it out there.”
King brought up the scenario to the board regarding the “what ifs” when hiring new care providers.
“What if we find the perfect provider but he doesn’t want to be vaxxed? Do we tell him, ‘No, thank you?’” he asked. He agreed he’s grateful for the current medical staff and their foresight to do what’s best for their patients.
“Our medical staff is fully vaccinated, and that’s appreciated — the example they set for our communities,” King emphasized.
