GRANGEVILLE — A land annexation decision in the future could mean less revenue for Syringa Hospital’s taxing district.
“At this point, I’m just coming to you with the information that this is being discussed,” Idaho County Commissioner Denis Duman told the board of trustees at the Syringa Hospital June 28 regular monthly meeting.
Duman explained there is a a discussion regarding Idaho County annexing land to Valley County that is located in the Warren-Burgdorf-Secesh area.
“Warren was actually the first seat of Idaho County, but obviously demographics have changed since then,” Duman said.
He explained there are 357 parcels in the area, assessed at about $29 million. The area is located about 2-1/2 hours from Grangeville and about an hour from McCall.
“Only 16 homes there are owned by permanent residents. Otherwise, it’s vacation homes, second homes, owned by people all over the world — it’s a very diverse area,” Duman said.
Although homeowners there pay taxes to Idaho County, they mainly use services in close-by Valley County.
Duman said the property tax revenue is about $57,900 for Idaho County; $11,224 for Syringa Hospital District; $4,200 for county road and bridge; $200 for cemetery; and $42,000 for solid waste.
“I’m not a proponent or opponent of the annexation; I just want you to know it’s being discussed,” Duman added.
“Do you worry this would set a precedent?” for future such annexation requests, asked Syringa board chair Leta Strauss.
Duman answered he did not, as this is a unique situation for Idaho County, but something other counties, such as Clearwater and Nez Perce counties, are discussing for a similar situation near Elk River.
“This could be viewed as potentially something that is best for the taxpayers in that area,” Duman said. “What does Idaho County get out of it? Basically nothing. The people who live there would get more out of it.”
He said it would make it easier on Idaho County law enforcement and search and rescue in not having to serve the remote area.
Syringa Clinics director Michelle Schaeffer questioned if even though Mountain View School District 244 did not pass a levy this year, would there be potential for more income from that area in the future.
“Not questioning current loss, but potential loss,” she said.
Duman said perhaps, but currently that number is very low — $868 — due to levies not passing.
“It could possibly be a bigger tax base one day oiff more is built there, but it seems more about fairness right now,” Syringa trustee Laura Smith commented.
If the county commission decides to pursue the annexation, an election to approve would have to take place.
“Right now, it’s just being discussed, and those affected have the right to know,” Duman stated.
