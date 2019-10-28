GRANGEVILLE -- Concerned that nearly 200 property owners in federally designated flood zones may face sanctions and penalties, the Idaho County Commission is considering rescinding a 22-year-old ordinance concerning flood damage prevention and exiting from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
According to an Oct. 24 news release from the commission, “This consideration is being given in an effort to minimize the impact of sanctions imposed by FEMA on the citizens of Idaho County.”
At issue is Idaho County Ordinance 36, passed in 1997, as a prerequisite for county residents to be able to purchase NFIP policies. This also established a permitting system for new developments or substantial property improvements, regulating building construction toward methods to help minimize the potential damage from flooding. Passage by the commission followed a year after significant flooding events damaged public and private property across the region.
The ordinance prior to and following adoption was subject to public opposition, and attempts to rescind it, due to concerns of private property restrictions this rule would result in imposing.
According to the commission release, the commission in 1997 passed the ordinance, under pressure from FEMA, further stating maps that were provided were inaccurate and remain that way due to a lack of updating from FEMA.
“The county did what it could to work with FEMA,” according to the release, “even though tight budget constraints prohibited hiring an employee to exclusively monitor the ordinance.”
In June, FEMA conducted a Community Assistance Visit, (CAV), followed with an in-person review and report that identified 173 property owners who are subject to sanctions for non-compliance.
“We have been directed that the county is required to force compliance by charging the property owners a 'reasonable and effective' penalty until they comply,” stated the commission. “The recommendation from FEMA was $100-200 per day until compliance is obtained. Compliance, in some cases, would require structures to be torn down and/or elevated, which would not only be extremely expensive for homeowners, but also unrealistic. Updated mapping of previously designated flood areas has not been provided.”
Idaho County has been advised there are 21 property owners who participate in the NFIP. According to the release, the county wants to contact these owners for discussion about the potential consequences of rescinding the ordinance; however, its request to FEMA for names and addresses was met by governmental red tape in the form of a 10-page draft agreement.
“Further complicating the matter is a Nov. 11 deadline for a response/plan of action imposed by FEMA,” according to the commission. “We are working to obtain the requested information, but may not have anything back from FEMA for several weeks. Meanwhile, we feel that it is prudent to give the public as much notice as possible concerning this development.”
“Our constituents have elected us to protect the rights of property owners, while also keeping property taxes as low as possible,” stated the commission. “We are mindful of the expense and bureaucracy created when trying to enforce federal mandates. As we move forward in considering the options available, we encourage the public to provide comments regarding the potential ramifications of either strictly enforcing the FEMA requirements or rescinding Ordinance 36.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.