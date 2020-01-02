A strong cold front coming in by this weekend will bring potentially damaging high winds into the Inland Northwest, and especially Idaho County, by Saturday afternoon.
According to the National Weather Service office in Missoula, timing of this strong wind event will begin in the high terrain areas—50 to 70 mph above 5,000 feet -- of Northwest Montana Friday night, with the strongest winds to be experienced by Saturday afternoon in both the mountains and valleys.
Within this region by Saturday afternoon, eastern Idaho County is within the range to potentially see 30 to 50 mph winds above 5,000 feet, and 15-25 mph below 5,000 feet; isolated 60 mph winds are forecasted mainly north in the Kootenai area.
The Camas Prairie region won’t see as strong winds, forecasted at 20 to 30 mph above 5,000 feet and 10 to 25 mph below 5,000 feet.
“Grangeville could be pretty breezy during this time frame,” stated an NWS presenter, “given the trajectory of the winds coming out of the south.”
NWS notes the wind speeds presented are sustained winds, and that the wind gusts will be higher. However, the highest threats due to strong winds will be mainly in the northwest, west-central and southwest areas of Montana.
Preceding all this, a Friday warm front will raise snow levels by that evening to 4,500 to 5,000 feet, and as the cold front makes its way in that night, this should drive temperatures down below freezing. According to NWS, some of the higher valleys will be well below freezing, but some areas in North Central Idaho and the U.S. Highway 95 corridor will hover within the 32-degree mark.
