KAMIAH — After a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the Chief Lookingglass Pow-wow is back.
The 45th annual “Return to the Circle” pow-wow is set for Friday, Aug. 20, through Sunday, Aug. 22. The event is set for the Wa-A’Yas field area.
Friday, Aug. 20, will start with giveaways, gatherings and memorials from noon to 6 p.m., followed by the grand entry at 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 21, the huckleberry pancake feed will start the day at the Wa-A’Yas Community Center at 7 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8 a.m. A friendship dinner is on tap for noon, followed by the grand entry at 1 p.m. Dinner break is set for 5 p.m. with the Main Street parade at 6 p.m., again followed by grand entry at 7 p.m. The parade will be led by Miss Lookingglass 2019-2021 Destiny Arthur, and Little Miss Lookingglass 2019-2021 Harmony Arthur.
Sunday, Aug. 22, will hold the grand entry at 1 p.m., followed by dance contest finals, crowning of new royalty, raffle and dance winners and retirement of colors.
Under royalty specials, for open jingle dance and open shawl dance contest, first, second and third-place prizes will be awarded with monetary awards of $300, $200 and $100, respectively. For questions on royalty specials, contact Rose Gendreau Umtuch at 208-305-0564.
For additional pow-wow information contact the following: Memorials – Angela Broncheau at 208-935-5349; royalty – Tana Wheeler Nunez at 208-790-8351; and concessions and raffle – Nancy Wheeler at 208-790-0262.
