KAMIAH — The 47th Annual Chief Lookingglass Pow-Wow will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 18-20. Events are held at Wa-A-’Yas Community Center and fields in Kamiah, 401 Idaho Street.
Friday, Aug. 18, begins with giveway memorials from noon to 6 p.m. That night, the grand entry is set for 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 19, begins with a huckleberry pancake feed at 7 a.m., followed by a fun run at 8 a.m. The Friendship Dinner will start at noon, with the Nancy Swift Baby Crawl, in honor of Swift, for babies 1 and younger, taking place at 12:30 p.m. Grand entry will be 1 p.m. and the Main Street parade is set for 4 p.m. Evening grand entry is set for 7 p.m., followed by dancing and drumming throughout the night. A dance contest for women in memory of Nancy Wheeler will offer $1,000 in prizes.
Saturday, Aug. 20, grand entry will be held at 1 p.m. and dance contest finals will take place. New royalty will be crowned, raffle winners and dance winners announced, and the colors will be retired. A Saturday night dance contest, in memory of Newton Bohanon, will be held for teen boys ages 13-19, with prizes of $500 for first, $300 for second and $100 for third.
Onlookers are invited to attend; some bleacher seating is usally available. Bring chairs, water and snacks. Times for various events are often approximate.
For general pow-wow information, contact Marilyn Bowen at 208-935-8107.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.