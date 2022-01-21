All farmers and ranchers, agri-support personnel, and other interested persons are welcome to attend, virtually or in-person, a morning of information about the grain industry.
The Prairie Area Cereal School is slated for Tuesday, Jan. 25. The event will be offered virtually this year so farmers and agri-support personnel may participate from their home or business location. Those wishing to attend in-person can register for a seat at the Craigmont Community Center. The speakers will be streamed live on a large screen at the Community Hall and participants will be able to ask questions via a speaker and microphone system. The Craigmont site will have coffee, juice and snacks for participants.
The Cereal School begins at 8 a.m. and the Craigmont Community Hall opens at 7:30 a.m. The agenda includes topics of cereal and legume crop variety information, canola production management, grass and broadleaf weed control in wheat, and management of aphids and wireworms in wheat. The Administrators from the Idaho Wheat and Barley Commissions will give an overview of markets, production, research and Commission activities. Three pesticide applicator credits and CCA credits will be available.
Preregister no later than Monday, Jan. 24. You will need to provide your name, email address, phone number and ISDA Applicator License Number to register for credits. You may register with Doug Finkelnburg at dougf@uidaho.edu the Nez Perce County Extension, 208-799-3096. You can also register at lewis@uidaho.edu or the Lewis County Extension Office, 208-937-2311. Those participating virtually will receive a Zoom link after registration confirmation. This educational program is brought to you by the University of Idaho Extension, in cooperation with the Idaho Barley and Wheat Commissions. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, those requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by Friday, Jan. 21, 208-937-2311.
