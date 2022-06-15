CRAIGMONT — Preregister now for the Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour, planned for Tuesday, June 28.
The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Craigmont City Hall in Craigmont. During breakfast, Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho (UI) Area Extension Educator, will present “Herbicide resistant weeds, status, and strategy update.” Participants will board a tour bus at 8:15 a.m. Tour topics include winter wheat varieties, pea and lentil varieties, conservation practices, and spring canola variety nurseries for the Camas Prairie. Speakers will include UI and USDA-ARS research and extension personnel. The tour will conclude by 12:30 p.m.
The program is free to attend thanks to sponsorships. Participants are asked to preregister by June 21 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. Certified Crop Advisor and pesticide applicator credits are available.
The tour is presented in cooperation with UI Extension, Lewis County Soil Conservation District, Lewis County Wheat Growers, Idaho/Lewis Crops Extension Advisory Committee, Idaho County Grain Producers, and PNW Canola Association. Sponsors are: McGregor Company, Columbia Grain, CHS Primeland Cooperatives, Nezperce Ag, Seeds, Inc., Bell Equipment, Inc., St. John Hardware & Implement Co. Inc., Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, Northwest Farm Credit Services (Cottonwood), and Infinity Agri-Service.
Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by Friday, June 25 at 208-937-2311.
