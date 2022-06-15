Wheat photo
Free Press archives

CRAIGMONT — Preregister now for the Prairie Area Crop and Conservation Tour, planned for Tuesday, June 28.

The tour will begin with a hosted breakfast at 7 a.m. at the Craigmont City Hall in Craigmont. During breakfast, Doug Finkelnburg, University of Idaho (UI) Area Extension Educator, will present “Herbicide resistant weeds, status, and strategy update.” Participants will board a tour bus at 8:15 a.m. Tour topics include winter wheat varieties, pea and lentil varieties, conservation practices, and spring canola variety nurseries for the Camas Prairie. Speakers will include UI and USDA-ARS research and extension personnel. The tour will conclude by 12:30 p.m.

The program is free to attend thanks to sponsorships. Participants are asked to preregister by June 21 by calling the Lewis County Extension Office at 208-937-2311. Certified Crop Advisor and pesticide applicator credits are available.

The tour is presented in cooperation with UI Extension, Lewis County Soil Conservation District, Lewis County Wheat Growers, Idaho/Lewis Crops Extension Advisory Committee, Idaho County Grain Producers, and PNW Canola Association. Sponsors are: McGregor Company, Columbia Grain, CHS Primeland Cooperatives, Nezperce Ag, Seeds, Inc., Bell Equipment, Inc., St. John Hardware & Implement Co. Inc., Stonebraker McQuary Insurance, Northwest Farm Credit Services (Cottonwood), and Infinity Agri-Service.

Persons with disabilities requesting reasonable accommodations need to contact the Lewis County Extension Office by Friday, June 25 at 208-937-2311.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments