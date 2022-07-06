NEZ PERCE — The 40th annual Nez Perce Prairie Days are set for this weekend, Friday and Saturday, July 8 and 9.
Friday will start out with the coed softball tournament at 5 p.m. at Lions Field, followed by pulled pork and the ice cream social at 6 p.m.at Lions Park. The Pioneer of the Year award will be announced at 7 p.m., followed by live music with the band “Upside Rudy.”
Saturday’s American Legion breakfast will fun from 7 to 10 a.m. at the legion hall, followed by the fun run/walk and softball tournament, both at Lions Park. At the same time, 3-on-3 basketball will start at the tennis courts. The sidewalk chalk art contest will run from 8 to 10 a.m. at Lions Park.
Parade lineup is 10 a.m. at the South end of Main Street by the grain elevators. with the kiddie parade at 10:45 a.m.. starting at the courthouse, followed by the main Prairie Days Parade at 11 a.m. on Main Street. The Nezperce School tour is set for 11:30 a.m., and library and historic exhibits will be set up at 602 4th Ave. from 11:30 am. to 3 p.m. Cornerstone Teen Center will host at open house at 505 5th Street from 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Look for music in Lions Park from noon to 3 p.m. with the button drawing at 1 p.m. A cornhole tournament will be held in the park beginning at 1 p.m. and kids races and games will take place at 3 p.m. Enjoy live music with the band “American Bonfire” from 8 p.m. to midnight. Note food vendors will be available all day Saturday.
